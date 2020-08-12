GORHAM — The N.H. Food Bank is bringing its Mobile Food Pantry to the Berlin-Gorham area Friday for the third time in less than six months as the economic upheaval caused by COVID-19 has increased the need for assistance.
The drive-thru food pantry will be held from 1-3 p.m., or as long as supplies last, at the former Currier site, now owned by Bob Chapman, at 459 Main St. (Berlin-Gorham Road).
Christy Langlois, food systems coordinator for N.H. Food Bank, said the mobile pantry will have enough food to distribute to 650 households.
Each household will receive 67 pounds of food including a box of produce, a box of dairy products, 20 pounds of chicken, and two half gallons of milk. The produce will include melons, green peppers, onions, apples, potatoes, oranges, cucumbers and carrots.
Unlike the previous two mobile pantries, the N.H. National Guard is not available to assist, and the program has solicited volunteers to help distribute the boxes of food.
Langlois said volunteers will wear masks and gloves. It is a drive-thru event with the volunteers and workers distributing the boxes of food.
The food bank held drive-thru food pantries in Berlin back in March and at Chapman’s property again in May.
Langlois said the food bank has significantly increased the amount of food it is delivering to the North Country on a regular basis to address the need. From January to June 2020, she said they have delivered about 80 percent more food than during the same period last year.
Unfortunately, Langlois said she thinks the need will only increase, noting the enhanced federal unemployment benefits have expired.
She said the number of households showing up for the mobile food pantry distribution in Manchester last week spiked, perhaps because of the loss of the $600 unemployment benefit.
The N.H. Food Bank estimates one out of every seven New Hampshire residents does not know where their next meal is coming from, a figure that has increase by an estimated 71,000 since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“We are starting to see people who have never utilized a food pantry or mobile distribution before, and they should know we are here for them,” Langlois said, adding that the food bank has a great team working to address food insecurity.
The food bank is a program of Catholic Charities of New Hampshire that has worked since 1984 to relieve hunger in the state. The food bank generally does not receive federal or state funding for food distribution but has accepted one-time funding through the federal CARES Act.
