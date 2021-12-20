Mt. Washington commission gets master planning report

CONWAY — The members of the Mount Washington Commission recently received the “Master Planning Report” prepared by three third-year Harvard Law School students participating in the Harvard Negotiation and Mediation Clinical Program under Director and Clinical Supervisor Prof. Rachel Viscomi.
The Harvard Law School students — Seorae Ko, Erin Savoie, Lowry Yankwich — were brought in earlier this year by the commission to help members iron out some contentious issues that have arisen in recent years, forestalling efforts to update the Park’s Master Plan.
The students interviewed commissioners, they wrote, as well as stakeholders and professional staff, in an effort “to understand what they hope to see in and get out of the summit master planning process, required by law to be created every 10 years.
The Harvard students also visited Mt. Washington State Park in October during the height of the foliage season. They took tours on both the Cog Railway and Auto Road, spoke with both park and Mt. Washington Observatory staff, met Nimbus the cat and experienced some of the summit’s high winds that helped make it so famous.
“We conducted interviews, workshop sessions, and direct observation to identify obstacles preventing the Commission from (working on) master planning,” reads the Report’s executive summary. “We came to a number of conclusions, reflecting a series of common issues that the Commission — and other bodies like it — face.
“First, we found that the master planning process will require a different format than the Commission’s regular meeting format, which (best addresses only) operational and short-term issues,” the report details. “Master planning meetings will need to be forward-looking. (Their success) will depend on a commitment to collaboration and joint problem-solving, which will require strong trust and relationships.
“Second, we found that the Commission is getting stuck in a ‘zero-sum’ mindset that impedes opportunities to collaborate,” the report states. “Understandably, partners look out for their own interests, rather than seeking ways that their interests might complement those of (their counterparts).” If they can get beyond a zero-sum mindset, there are opportunities for commissioners to come to mutually beneficial agreements.
“Third, our interviews suggested that master planning presents an opportunity for the Commission to resolve sources of friction that (have kept it) from realizing its full potential,” the law school students write. “Partners are generally willing — and even eager — to engage in substantive discussions about the future of the 6,288-foot summit, and master planning presents just that opportunity (they’re looking for).”
The students said they were able to sum up their findings into three main strategies, all grounded in dispute resolution and negotiation theory:
1. “Make master planning distinct from regular meetings. We further recommend planning as a full body to assure that the outcome … is accepted as legitimate and reflects the agreement of all parties.
2. “Restructure interactions to encourage value creation. (In our report), we offer tools to help the Commission shift away from a zero-sum mindset and toward a frame of mind (that’s) conducive to finding mutually beneficial solutions.
3. “Hire a facilitator. We recommend using the expertise of a facilitator who can act as a neutral and expert guide to this complex process. Many groups faced with complex multi-stakeholder decisions do look to (paid) facilitators to ensure that the process is carried out in a way that is fair and constructive.”
The report notes that the required master plan must include discussion of six distinct topics: capital improvements to be made over 10 years; summit’s proposed operation, including fees, personnel and franchise agreements; promotion of the summit as a “recreational, historic and scientific” attraction; protection of the summit’s unique flora and natural resources; negotiation of public rights of way; and cooperative arrangements between private interests and the Commission, such as collection of fees, joint personnel or any similar subject.
“In short,” the report points out, “the master plan must outline a vision for the Mount Washington summit over a 10-year period and recognize its importance as a multi-use area as well as a unique natural environment.
“The plan is not limited to infrastructure,” the students point out.
“Instead,” the statute “makes clear that how members of the Commission relate [to one another] — how they cooperate, negotiate, and operate the summit — is just as important,” they report.
The six topics that must be considered “are not a ceiling on the substance of a master plan, but a floor,” the students note. “For example, some interviewees expressed interest in including a ‘dispute resolution’ provision to address the procedure that the Commission would follow when internal disputes arise.”
The writers offered a brief history of recent master planning efforts. In 2010, the commission developed a draft master plan but neither finalized it or submitted it to the governor for approval. “Our interviews suggested that the draft has not been used as a guiding document in the Commission’s work since it lacks ‘buy-in,’” the students say, noting that then-master-planning committee was only made up of eight of the 12 commissioners.
Although an agenda has not yet been prepared, the report could be discussed at the next meeting of the 12-member commission, slated for 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at the Pope Memorial Library (formerly the North Conway Public Library).
