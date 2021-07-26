FRANCONIA NOTCH — Help in learning to deal with divisive and thorny issues could be available in the near future.
Members of the Mount Washington Commission voted unanimously at its June 4 meeting at Cannon Mountain’s Peabody Lodge to apply to participate in the Harvard Negotiation and Mediation Clinical Program of the Harvard Law School in Cambridge, Mass., according to the meeting minutes recently released by the commission. This in-person meeting was chaired by state Sen. Jeb Bradley of Wolfeboro.
“It’s an opportunity to help facilitate agreement among the summit partners for a master plan that will put the mountain good hands for the future,” said Commissioner Sarah Stewart of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.
Earlier this year, the idea of the commission applying to be a program participant bubbled up from within the state Attorney General’s office. The suggestion was made by attorney Michael Haley, a 2019 Harvard Law School graduate who joined the Department of Justice in 2020. He had participated in 2017 as a law school student in the Harvard NMCP, working on a dispute system design project for the N.H. Judicial Branch Office of Mediation and Arbitration.
Stewart and Haley presented information on the no- to low-cost program at the commission’s April 23 meeting. Both believe that this dispute resolution program could be very beneficial in helping iron out some of the contentious issues that have arisen in recent years among some of the organizations, both nonprofit and profit-making, which hold stakeholder seats on the commission.
Bradley embraced the concept, and consensus was quickly reached at this April meeting that the DNCR and Attorney General’s Office staff should bring forward a draft application at its next meeting.
A draft of the application was available online for review before the June meeting, at which only two members were not present: Rep. Karen Umberger of Kearsarge and vice chairman Bergeron of North Conway.
“As the tallest mountain in the northeastern U.S., Mount Washington has great natural and cultural significance for the state of New Hampshire,” the application’s background and context statement reads. “Various businesses, nonprofits and governmental entities have worked for … years to maintain this resource and offer a wide range of visitor experiences. These entities share a common desire to conserve, develop, and improve the summit while supporting the local tourism economy and being financially successful. At the same time, they represent a variety of perspectives on how that can be achieved.
“In recognition of the deep historical roots of many of these entities, a core task of the Commission (under state law) is to prepare a summit master plan. A comprehensive, effective master plan would likely benefit the MWC in developing a shared vision for the summit, which would further help (it) to execute its other statutory duties.
“In practice, however, the MWC’s other duties are often urgent and time-sensitive. This leads to these other duties taking precedence over long-term vision-building and planning.
“Relatedly, these urgent matters frequently involve situations where one entity’s mission or preferred outcome conflicts with another’s.
“The lack of an agreed-upon shared vision and guiding principles makes it challenging for the Commission to resolve such matters to the satisfaction of all,” the application statement concludes.
The commission, the application points out, would like to engage the professional services of the Harvard NMCP for recommendations on developing a master plan: establishing a shared vision for its members and providing a better framework for its members to execute its other duties while providing a world-class visitor experience on the summit and meeting the objectives of its individual members.
The answers to questions on the application emphasize that the process must ensure that all commission members’ perspectives are heard, that the state’s right-to-law law be diligently observed, and that although most of the graduate-student-generated “deliverables” would be in writing, a final oral presentation at a public commission meeting likely would be desirable.
Any project expenses, which are expected to be low, would be paid for from the revenues generated by the Mount Washington Observatory lease within the Sherman Adams Building and summit Park operations, explained N.H. Parks and Recreation Director Phil Bryce.
The next commission meeting will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 27, at the historic Tip Top House on the 6,288-foot summit or at the Peabody Lodge in Franconia Notch State Park in the event that there is bad weather or building renovations have not been completed.
It’s possible that the Commission will learn whether or not its Harvard NMCP application for the fall semester has received a favorable response.
