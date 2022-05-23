Mount Washington Commission continues master plan discussion

FRANCONIA — The Mount Washington Commission spent several hours going over its May 19 draft master plan, specifically focusing on several “deliverables” or specific points of reference for inclusion in the master plan.
N.H. Senior Assistant Attorney General K. Allen Brooks, who has been working with the commission to craft the master plan, presented the May 19 draft during the commission’s meeting Friday at Cannon Ski Resort.
Brooks said one of the things he did in preparing the May 19 draft was to pull out issues relating to an environmental assessment and place them as the first priority in the master plan. The initial deliverables in the proposed table for the master plan outlined several important goals related to an environmental assessment.
The first deliverable was listed as “aspire to minimize harm by ensuring that human presence is consistent with the environmental goals and protections established in this Master Plan.”
Howie Wemyss with the Mt. Washington Auto Road asked whether the commission has defined what the environmental goals are?
Brooks said if members defined those goals during the process they would be included.
This led to the second deliverable, which was listed as “Assess damage to and deterioration of the environment.” This would include an analysis of contaminated groundwater and soils around the summit to guide remediation efforts. It would also include a review of prior recommendations related to protecting flora and fauna and information from the N.H. Natural Heritage Bureau database.
A member of the public, Kris Pastoriza asked whether or not PFAS testing would be included.
Commission Chair Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) said he felt any assessment relating to contaminated groundwater would include a broad range of testing.
Commission member Derek Ibarguen with the White Mountain National Forest said he felt for purposes of the master plan being too specific about tests to be required would be limiting and not a good idea.
Brooks said that at a previous meeting there was a discussion about tactical versus strategic planning and how much in the weeds commission members wanted to get in outlining specific requirements.
The next deliverable followed along the same environmental theme and was listed as “Address identified damage and deterioration of the environment, including stressed or damaged vegetation and impacts of invasive species, identified in the assessment.”
Before the discussion on the master plan, the commission heard a presentation from senior ecologist/botanist Bill Nichols of the Natural Heritage Bureau on this very topic, in which he outlined ongoing issues with invasive non-native species and their effect on the environment.
Mount Washington Cog Railway President Wayne Presby, who is also a member of the commission, said when assessments of the environmental impact are given he would like to see suggestions on solutions to fix the problems.
The next deliverable, “Continue to enhance the protection of the fragile alpine ecosystem at the summit through pathways trails and signage.”
Pastoriza asked what the difference was in continuing to enhance the protection and just protecting, to which Brooks said the idea is that this deliverable is already being done and that the goal would be to simply continue.
Wemyss said point No. 4 would be based on what the commission finds with respect to the earlier three points and he would like a line in the master plan to reflect that.
The fifth deliverable was to “Avoid unnecessary additional structures and minimize the negative environmental consequences of existing and future summit structures."
Pastoriza said the language in point No. 5 didn’t really mean anything and didn’t require the commission do anything.
Presby said there is a lot going on at the summit, including those things being done by private entities like his railway. He said he didn’t feel the commission could give more specific language as they needed to be flexible to be able to address issues as they arise.
In response to a question from a member in the audience, Bradley said as he understands it, the commission deals with the area encompassed by the state park at the summit, not a broader area of land.
N.H. Parks and Recreation Director Phil Bryce said he felt point No. 5 was one of most important points for the commission to think through and address in the plan.
“Are you going to contain it (current structures at the summit) as it is and look at (restricting) access?” he said. “At the other end of the spectrum we have 60 acres and we could cover with buildings and parking lots and everything else.”
Bryce said he felt the intent from the comments of the commission is to be really careful with expansions to make sure there is a significant need for any expansion to address some aspect of the overall plan. He said he didn’t think limiting the language in point No. 5 anymore than it already is a good idea.
Presby mentioned problems with the bathrooms at the summit, specifically the lack of enough bathrooms to handle everyone on the summit, which may eventually require the building of another bathroom facility.
Commissioner of the Department of Natural Resources Sarah Stewart suggested reading point No. 5 in conjunction with No. 6, which states, “Look for opportunities to make new structures even less impacting than previous structures …” when considering new structures to place on the summit.
Pastoriza then asked the commission members about assumptions they are making in creating the master plan. She said there is an assumption that global warming is not a problem and that people are still going to use fossil fuels to reach the summit. She said there is also an assumption that facilities at the summit will need to be expanded, which she said is unnecessary.
“Why aren’t you looking at global warming and the sane thing to do at the summit,” she said, further suggesting their focus was on the economics of raising money.
Bradley said the discussion regarding global warming is covered in the earlier points.
“In my opinion, what No. 5 is trying to stress, which is protection of the natural environment there while understanding the fact that this is a state park, it’s an iconic state park, it’s a historical state park that should be accessible to the public in the multiple ways it has been, without adding undue burdens to the environment,” he said.
Bradley said one of his goals with the master plan was to ensure the public retains access to the park.
This then led to a discussion regarding what the commission’s authority is with respect to Mount Washington.
Presby said the commission can’t limit the number of people going to Mount Washington by virtue of the deed from Dartmouth to the State of New Hampshire.
“You can’t limit the number of people who go up there, you have no right to do it,” Presby said.
Pastoriza argued that everything needs to be limited in terms of tourism on Mount Washington.
Bryce the commission is following the law that requires the commission to provide recreational access to the sites.
“Right now our job is to make this location accessible,” Bryce said.
Pastoriza continued to try to argue with members of the commission about access to the summit, claiming that the access comes heavily from the Auto Road and the Cog Railway. Presby said that was incorrect. He pointed out that in a year the Cog transports about 100,000 people to the summit, while the Auto Road has similar figures. He noted though that estimates are that some 300,000 hikers reach the summit each year, a number that seemed to be accepted by other commission members, although the members admitted no precise figures could be obtained.
Wemyss later reiterated Presby’s point that the commission has no authority to limit members of the public. Wemyss said he was sympathetic to Pastoriza’s concerns, but he said it was unreasonable to think there was going to be a sea change that the Auto Road and the Cog were going to prevent people from going to the summit.
After that debate effectively ended, the commission went through dozens of more points for inclusion in the draft including specific issues regarding the park’s fiscal sustainability. On this issue, there was discussion regarding implementing a fee for park use, something that the commission discussed in some detail, although no formal decision regarding that potential issue was made.
Other deliverables discussed related to educational programs for tourists to the summit, research and other programs to acquire information for educational programs and a litany of deliverables regarding improving trails and trail access in the park.
