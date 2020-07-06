More than 60 small businesses in the Androscoggin Valley have received money from the state’s Main Street Relief Fund. The fund is designed to provide emergency relief to help small businesses survive COVID-19. The list of recipients released Thursday by the state shows over $3.7 million went to businesses in Berlin, Gorham, Milan, Randolph, and Shelburne.
Individual grants ranged from $1,119 for Majestic Maintenance in Berlin and $1,394 to Helen Beausejour in Gorham to two grants for $350,000, the maximum grant amount, to Capone Iron North Woods in Berlin and Mt. Washington Summit Road Company in Gorham.
Gorham had 26 businesses that received funding while Berlin had 25. Four Randolph businesses, two in Shelburne, and five in Milan were also recipients.
The grants are designed to target small businesses. Applicants had to have less than $20 million in 2019 gross receipts and national chains and franchises were excluded. In Coos County, the program appeared to achieve that goal with 145 individual businesses provided a total of $7.3 million in assistance.
To qualify, businesses had to demonstrate a financial loss due to COVID019. While the money is intended to help businesses cover operational costs and legal obligations, recipients are allowed to use the money as they see fit.
Gov. Chris Sununu set aside $400 million for the Main Street Relief Fund from the $1.2 billion in federal CARES Act funding New Hampshire received. An estimated 13,000 for-profit businesses across the state submitted pre-applications by the May 29 deadline and had until June 12 to file a final application. Sununu said any business that qualified would receive a check. He reported $322 million was shared among 5,017 businesses statewide. A release issued by the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery said additional grants may be made depending on the completion of the review and appeals process. An interactive map of the awards is available online at https://www.goferr.nh.gov/main-street-relief-fund-funds-transparency-map.
Many of the applicants that did not qualify for the Main Street Relief Fund were self-employed. Because the Main Street Fund was not open to them, Sununu has announced a new fund for self employed businesspeople. New Hampshire Self Employed Livelihood Fund will provide grants up to $50,000 to self-employed businesses that have experienced a financial loss or anticipate a loss due to the pandemic. To qualify, applicants must have 2019 gross receipts of under $1 million.
“Self-employed Granite Staters and their businesses are an important part of what makes the 603 such a special place to live, work, and raise a family,” said Sununu.
The application period for the New Hampshire Self Employed Livelihood Fund opened Monday and runs through July 17.For more information about the SELF program go to
