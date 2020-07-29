The town of Milan will be celebrating its 250th anniversary during the year 2021.
The committee of the event has been busy planning events during the celebratory year.
To show your support, you can buy from the committee a "celebration banner." The 4-foot-by-2-inch colorful banners will include the name of the sponsoring business and/or family.
The banners will be installed on utility poles throughout Milan for 18 months or more to advertise the celebration.
Some of the families that have already purchased a banner are the Lindsay, Woodward and Jodire families. The MacDougall family has also purchased a banner as a former family of Milan.
The banners are $250 and may be purchased through Paula LaBrecque. For more information call Paula at (603) 449-3442 or email praylab@gmail.com. You can also mail a check to the: Milan 250th Celebration Banners, PO Box 158, Milan, NH 03588. Please remember to include your business or family name.
