BERLIN — Berlin Middle High School Valedictorian Kyra Woodward and Salutatorian Kelly McCormick are good friends and, with their classmates, have endured more than a year of unpredictability due to COVID-19.
The two also share a unique connection — both have fathers who teach in the Berlin Middle High School. Alan Woodward teaches social studies while Ted McCormick teaches economics. Neither daughter is planning to follow her father’s steps into a teaching career.
“I’m a math person,” said Kyra Woodward. “Not so much a history person, which is ironic because my Dad is a history teacher,” she noted. But she said her father has a lot of passion for working with students and people and got her involved in the community. She said he is one of the reasons she has decided to major in psychology so she can work with people.
In attending the University of New Hampshire this fall, she will be following in the footsteps of her parents, Alan and Rebecca Woodward, who are both UNH alumni.
Woodward says she hopes to be a child psychologist.
“I’ve always known I wanted to work with children,” she said, explaining that she wants to help kids succeed. “I want to be able to be someone they can come to that can support them,” she said.
Woodward said school has generally come easy for her. She said she established study habits as a young student and has worked at her own pace since. A member of the National Honor Society, she has excelled academically and has taken honor and advanced placement courses as a high school student.
Woodward said when the school went remote because of the pandemic, it was a struggle for her at first. She didn’t have a set schedule anymore and it was a little hard to adjust. Woodward said she prefers to be in the classroom because she is an active questioner and it is easier to ask question in that setting. But she found her balance and everything worked out.
As class president, Woodward feels her class missed out on some cherished traditions because of COVID. One was losing its chance to repeat as homecoming winner. The prom was a big project because they had to change their venue about seven weeks before the event.
Woodward said athletic officials worked hard to make sure the teams had about the same number of games but said breathing through masks while running was hard. But asked if she expected that years from now the class would look back with pride at having endured through the pandemic, she said yes.
“I think there's something to be proud of, because no class has ever had to do this before,” she said.
Woodward was a three-sport athlete at Berlin High, competing in soccer, basketball and softball. Both she and McCormick were N.H. Interscholastic Athletic Association scholar-athletes, meaning they maintained a minimum of a B+ grade average while playing at least three sports.
Woodward was also been active in her community. She coached youth soccer for two years and youth softball for three years and is a volunteer at RiverFire. She assisted with the mobile Food Pantry and the Badger Christmas Party.
She also has a job, working last summer at the Jericho Deli.
Kelly McCormick said she and Woodward have been friends since kindergarten and the pair gently competed for the valedictorian and salutatorian positions.
“We’re still really good friends,” she said.
Both her parents work in the school system. Her father, Ted McCormick, is a teacher while her mother, Cheryl McCormack, is a behavior support specialist.
McCormick said being a student during COVID-19 was hard at the beginning because everything was uncertain. She said no one, including staff, knew what they were doing. But she said this year has been better because when they were remote there was a schedule.
Like Woodward, McCormick is a three-sport athlete, playing field hockey, basketball and tennis.
She has done some community service projects through the Key Club and is parliamentarian of the National Honor Society. McCormick is a member of the Youth Leadership Though Adventure club and part of the TrueNorth Leadership team. She also serves on the student council.
McCormick said her favorite class at Berlin Middle High School was the licensed nursing assistant program because it is in what she hopes will be her future career. She will be attending the University of Rhode Island this fall and majoring in biology. From there, she hopes to go to medical school and become a pediatric surgeon.
One of her highlights this school year was her field hockey team making it to the state championship game. The team forfeited the final game when the school had to close down because of high positive COVID rates. While disappointing to have to forfeit, McCormick said just being considered for the final was a highlight.
When the school was forced to go remote, McCormick said she realized she had to find the self-discipline to sit down and do the homework that was assigned. She said there were mountains of homework at the beginning and she thought she didn’t have to do it. But as it kept piling up, McCormick said she realized she had to motivate herself to do the work. She said she thinks the discipline she learned will hold her in good stead when she goes to college.
McCormick has a schedule that doesn’t allow for much free time. In addition to school, sports and studies, she also has a job working weekends at the Yokohama Restaurant in Gorham.
Graduation exercises are Friday, June 12, at Gaydo Memorial Field at 3 p.m.
