BERLIN — Many members of the Berlin High School Class of 2021 have announced plans to attend college or otherwise pursue further education.
The school celebrated at commencement exercises at Gaydo Field near the high school on Friday, June 11. With fewer than 80 graduates, it was the smallest class in the school’s history.
Class President and valedictorian Kyra Woodward spoke about how students had supported one another through change and obstacles. She encouraged classmates to, “Shoot your shot, follow that dream and just have fun because life is way too short to have any regrets.”
Among the other speakers were Berlin Middle High School Principal Michael Kelley, Superintendent of Schools Julie King and teacher Ted McCormick, to whom the yearbook was dedicated.
Commencement exercises were live streamed on Northeast Sports Network website and can be viewed at nsnsports.net/high-schools/berlin/?bfplayvid=274486.
Among the graduating class, nine students achieved high honors and seven achieved honors recognition.
Those students and more than a dozen others have announced their plans for further education.
High honors students
Valedictorian: Kyra R. Woodward will attend the University of New Hampshire in Durham, majoring in psychology. Kyra is the daughter of Alan and Rebecca Woodward.
Salutatorian: Kelly M. McCormick will attend the University of Rhode Island in Kingston, R.I., majoring in biology. Kelly is the daughter of Ted and Cheryl McCormick.
Lily M. Campbell will attend Plymouth State University in Plymouth, majoring in fine art. Lily is the daughter of Mike and Nicole Shields of Berlin.
Emily L. Coulombe will attend the University of Maine in Orono, Maine, majoring in wildlife ecology. Emily is the daughter of Tim and Kim Coulombe of Berlin.
Mia M. Dalphonse will attend Plymouth State University, majoring in art education. Mia is the daughter of Danielle Hayford and the late Tod Dalphonse of Berlin.
Emile K. Morris will attend Husson University in Bangor, Maine, majoring in nursing. Emile is the daughter of Wayne and Katherine Morris of Berlin.
Becca R. Pouliot will attend New England College in Henniker, majoring in criminal justice. Becca is the daughter of Marc and Sandy Pouliot of Milan.
Julieenne D. Provencher will attend Plymouth State University, majoring in psychology. Julieenne is the daughter of Mark Provencher of Berlin.
Nicole P. Reynolds will attend White Mountains Community College in Berlin, majoring in nursing. Nicole is the daughter of John and Krista Reynolds of Berlin.
Sophie M. Wheeler will attend the Steps on Broadway Conservatory in New York City, N.Y., studying dance. Sophie is the daughter of James and Karen Wheeler of Milan.
Honors
Jace D. Arsenault will attend Keene State College
in Keene. He is undecided at this point in time. Jace is the son of Dan and Sue Arsenault of Berlin.
Makenna R. Balderrama will attend Plymouth State University, majoring in criminal justice. Makenna is the daughter of Michelle Meader and Yair Balderrama of Berlin.
Grace L. Bradley will attend N.H. Technical Institute in Concord, majoring in science. Grace is the daughter of Karen Bradley and Joseph Bradley of Berlin.
Timothy R. Girard will attend Plymouth State University, majoring in art education. Timothy is the son of Randy and Amy Girard of Berlin.
Shawn R. Kay will be pursuing employment after graduation. He is the son of Timothy and Sandy Kay of Berlin.
Dominick M. Paradis will be pursuing employment after graduation. He is the son of Alain and Susan Lessard of Berlin.
Joseph Zimmer will attend the University of New Hampshire, majoring in engineering and physical science. Joe is the son of Heather Vashaw and Joe Zimmer.
College bound
Timothy Allen will attend the University of Maine majoring in finance. Tim is the son of Jennifer and Jarret Allen.
Jacob Cooney will attend the University of Maine majoring in sociology. Jacob is the son of Beth Cooney.
Austin Cornish will attend White Mountains Community College. Austin is the son of Amy and Dennis Cornish.
Aeris Costine will attend White Mountains Community College majoring in health sciences. Aeris is the daughter of Teri and Mark Costine.
Alyssa Delafontaine will attend White Mountains Community College majoring in teacher education. Alyssa is the daughter of Julie and Jason Delafontaine.
Lindsay Gosselin will attend New Hampshire Technical Institute pursuing an alied health pathway. Lindsay is the daughter of Kerry Gosselin of Berlin and Brian Gosselin of Whitefield.
Kathryn Hayes will attend Franklin Pierce
University majoring in criminal justice. Kathryn is the daughter of Terri and Jeremy Hayes.
Jenna Laflamme will attend White Mountains Community College in health science. Jenna is the daughter of Karen Laflamme.
Emmelia Letendre will attend the University of Maine majoring in early childhood special education. Emmelia is the daughter of Kristy and Chris Letendre.
Aubree Poirier will attend White Mountains Community College majoring in industrial mechanics. Aubree is the daughter of April and Corey Poirier.
Bianca Price will attend White Mountains Community College majoring in associates in science. Bianca is the daughter of Stephanie and David Price.
Dustin Rainville will attend White Mountains Community College majoring in industrial mechanics. Dustin is the son of Kerry Rainville and Scott Rainville.
Megan Riff will attend White Mountains Community College majoring in teacher education. Megan is the daughter of Toni Lacasse and Floyd Riff Jr. both of Berlin.
Tyler Rousseau will attend White Mountains Community College majoring in the advanced welding technology certificate program. Tyler is the son of Jessica Rousseau.
Beyonca Shadoan will attend White Mountains Community College majoring in the veterinary assistant program. Beyonca is the daughter of Jennifer and Brandon Shadoan.
Mickailey Walsh will attend Rivier University majoring in nursing. Mickailey is the daughter of Tricia Walsh and Sean Walsh of Gilford.
Barbara Tetreault contributed to this report.
