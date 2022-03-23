BERLIN — During Monday’s city council meeting, Mayor Paul Grenier instructed former police chief and current council member Peter Morency to look into allegations of bullying brought before the council during Monday night’s meeting.
The allegations involved bullying and death threats to a student.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, resident Lori Korzen first spoke regarding the Berlin School District’s low test scores. Korzen provided documentation from the New Hampshire Department of Education and said the district ranks well below other cities and towns in the state.
Specifically, she said the district rates well below White Mountain Regional schools and the Berlin district’s scores are almost half the scores of the school district in Gilford.
Korzen said when investors are looking to buy property in Berlin they are looking at the district’s scores and how the school system is viewed.
Korzen then said that when she had children in the school system, they were regularly bullied, adding that bullying is an ongoing issue in the district.
She said she wanted the community to stop trying to hide all of the issues with the school district and maybe the community could begin a conversation on how to fix the issues. She then referenced a parent who made a post on Facebook regarding bullying and noted for the council that there were 154 separate comments from other parents who had children that had been bullied.
Following Korzen’s comments, resident Ravenmoon Hart told the council that she was the parent who made the Facebook post. Hart said she has three kids who have been bullied severely, with one being bullied so severely they overdosed. She said when current Berlin Schools Superintendent Julie King was a principal she asked about bringing in a group to talk to students about bullying and that King laughed in her face. She noted that the bullying has been so bad that one of her children did not want to attend school anymore due to fear of being bullied. Hart said nothing is being done by the school district to resolve the problem and that she came to the meeting because the victims of bullying need someone to stand up and be their voice.
Resident and Berlin student Jared Hart said he has been living in Berlin for four years and that ever since he began attending school he has been called derogatory names and has had people egg his home and tell him to kill himself. Hart also said students have threatened to kill him and that while he went to school officials on multiple occasions, nothing has been done. Hart said due to bullying he went to a charter school to try to avoid bullying and to improve his grades. Hart said he is terrified of attending school in Berlin out of fear of being beaten up.
Grenier asked Morency if he could look into the issue and said he wanted to know if the matter had been reported to the proper authorities. Grenier said while he had a hard time believing that the superintendent would brush the issue under the rug, he wanted to know if that was done.
Later in the meeting, resident Amber Bachner spoke regarding the issue. Bachner said she is a substitute teacher and she felt there was something the community could do to help with these issues. She suggested creating organizations in the community to help bring students out in the community, including events to celebrate cultural diversity.
Councilor Mark Eastman said the discussion was very enlightening to him as he wasn’t aware of the issues in the school as he doesn’t have children in the school. He noted that the community can’t fix the problem if it doesn’t know what the problem is. He said one of the issues he thinks the council has is not always knowing what the problems are until they are presented.
Following the meeting, The Berlin Sun spoke with King, who said, "Whenever the school receives a report of bullying we take it seriously and do an investigation."
