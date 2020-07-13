GORHAM — A Massachusetts man was seriously injured Saturday when his Utility Terrain Vehicle rolled over on a rain-slicked section of trail in Jericho Mountain State Park.
Law enforcement personnel from N.H. Fish and Game and the Coos County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a UTV rollover crash on Smitty’s Trail at about 5:40 p.m.
Patrick J. Obrien, Jr., 30, of Abington apparently lost control of his rental UTV on a steep section of the trail and the vehicle rolled over. There had been a recent heavy rainfall and trail conditions were described as very slick.
Gorham Fire and EMS personnel also responded and Obrien was treated at the scene and then placed in the fire department’s rescue UTV and transported to a waiting ambulance staged at Gorham Sand and Gravel. He was then taken to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
Fish and Game said operator inexperience, coupled with the steep terrain and slick train conditions, were primary factors in the accident. Obrien was wearing a helmet and there was no evidence alcohol or drugs were involved.
