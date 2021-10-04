GORHAM — The inaugural Gorham Recreation Department “Jigger Johnson” Lumberjack Festival was held Sunday in the Gorham common.
Twenty-five competitors from Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Connecticut, New York and Pennsylvania competed in the day’s events.
Unfortunately, competitors from Quebec were not able to get across the border.
The event held in the Gorham Common featured local food vendors and merchants and a beer garden.
This year’s event came about after Gorham Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Stewart said he wondered why the Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce no longer held the event. After contacting the chamber and getting the official go-ahead, he moved forward with hosting the event.
Stewart said that Janice Gingras LeBlanc was an invaluable help in putting the event together. “She organized the lumberjack competition, and I took care of the vendors and other scheduled events.” he said.
The event opened with Aimee Bousquet singing both the American and Canadian national anthems. Competitions for both males and females were held in eight events: Axe throwing, stock saw, log roll, bucksaw, crosscut saw, Jack and Jill crosscut saw, the underhand chop and the hot saw. The hot saw competition uses modified chain saws to compete. Cornhole and skillet throwing contests were open to the public and music for the event was provided by Dave Duchesne.
Wood sculpting was also held with local wood sculptors Brian Lamarre and Pat Raymond creating two wood sculptures during the event.
Jigger Johnson was a well know logger in the area around the turn of the 20th Century. When logging began to be down scaled and the National Forest came into being, Johnson became one of its first caretakers working in the Crawford Notch fire tower. Stewart said he is planning on holding the event again next year.
