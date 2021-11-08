ANDROSCOGGIN VALLEY — Veterans Day observances are scheduled throughout the valley this Thursday to honor the many men and women for their military service to this country.

The Berlin VFW Post has announced the following schedule:

8 a.m — Gather at the Berlin VFW Post at 1107 Main St.

8:40 a.m. — Depart VFW

9 a.m. — Milan Village

9:20 a.m. — Dummer Town Hall, 75 Hill Road

10 a.m. — Vietnam Veterans Park

10:15 a.m. — World War I Memorial

10:30 a.m. — Veterans Memorial Park

11 a.m. — Veterans Memorial Bridge

• Gorham American Legion Dupont/Holmes Post 82 will be hosting a Veterans Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. at the post at 6 Androscoggin St.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.