ANDROSCOGGIN VALLEY — Veterans Day observances are scheduled throughout the valley this Thursday to honor the many men and women for their military service to this country.
The Berlin VFW Post has announced the following schedule:
8 a.m — Gather at the Berlin VFW Post at 1107 Main St.
8:40 a.m. — Depart VFW
9 a.m. — Milan Village
9:20 a.m. — Dummer Town Hall, 75 Hill Road
10 a.m. — Vietnam Veterans Park
10:15 a.m. — World War I Memorial
10:30 a.m. — Veterans Memorial Park
11 a.m. — Veterans Memorial Bridge
• Gorham American Legion Dupont/Holmes Post 82 will be hosting a Veterans Day Ceremony at 11 a.m. at the post at 6 Androscoggin St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.