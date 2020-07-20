ANDROSCOGGIN VALLEY — Both local school districts hope to reopen schools in the fall but school officials stressed the decision will depend on COVID-19 data. At a virtual listening session Thursday night that attracted over 200 participants, SAU 3 and SAU 20 Superintendents of School Julie King and David Backler cautioned that the two districts are in the beginning stages of planning for September following the state’s release of school guidance two days earlier. The two said the final plan will depend on data and what the districts see as they get into the process.
“Learning is going to resume in September but no one knows exactly what that is going to look like,” said King.
She said the two districts are working together and coordinating as well with White Mountains Community College President Chuck Lloyd. King said the two SAUs have put together a basic structure but the rest of the planning is now underway.
“We don’t have a fully hatched plan yet,” added Backler.
Backler said the districts are looking at a three-phase approach with the districts able to move through the phases depending on the incidence of COVID-19 in the region. In the green phase, he said the schools would be open and would operate a relatively normal school day. They would follow federal Centers of Disease Control and state guidelines including wearing masks and physical distancing.
While the green phase is clearly the preference, Backler said the districts would switch to a yellow phase or remote learning anytime Coos County exceeds threshold guidelines set by the CDC and federal government or if ordered again by Gov. Sununu. He said the yellow phase is designed as a temporary phase to see what the data does over time. If the spread of COVID-19 continued to increase, the districts would switch to full remote learning or the red phase.
Even if the decision is to be back in-class, King said the administrations recognize some students may not be able to return to school because either they or family members are vulnerable to the virus. She said they hope to offer options for remote learning in that situation and are looking at the numbers.
King said learning will also vary based on the different identities and constraints of the individual schools.
“What it looks like in each of our schools will be different,” she said.
“I’m surprised this question waited this long,” King said, when the issue of masks came up.
To make the schools as safe as possible, she said staff and students will be required to wear a mask in school. King said there will be exceptions for those who cannot wear a mask because of medical and other reasons. Mask breaks will be planned for young kids.
“We are going to do our best that masks are wore to keep everyone as safe as possible,” she said.
Backler said parents will be asked to supply masks for their student but the schools will have extras for students who forget or lose their mask. Students who are able to wear a mask and refuse to do so will be switched to remote learning.
Masks will also be worn on the bus. Backler said the districts are still in the preliminary stages of working out busing schedules but said students will sit alone or with a sibling while riding the bus. King said they are hoping as many parents as possible will drive their child to school to help with transportation.
King said they will also be relying on parents to help with screening. Parents will be asked to check their child’s temperature and look for possible symptoms at home before the student leaves for school. The student will be screened again later in school.
The plan being developed will also address how to handle a positive case by a student, staff, or family member.
While it is impossible to eliminate risk, King said the goal is to minimize it for both students and staff.
Asked about sports, Backler said the districts are still waiting to receive guidance from the N.H. Interscholastic Athletic Association. King noted during the Berlin school board meeting later Thursday, that fall sports there have started outdoor practices.
Both superintendents cited a current need for substitute teachers and bus drivers that will only get worse with the need for at least some remoting learning. Backler said they are trying to come up with a flexible plan to provide a meaningful education to students.
The superintendents said the low rate of positive COVID-19 cases in Coos County has provided the option of reopening schools. Backler urged residents to continue to take steps to limit the spread of the virus by wearing masks, safe distancing, and sanitizing hands.
“We have to be diligent now,” he said.
Lloyd said he and the superintendents have been meeting weekly since March and said the college will follow the same phases as the local school districts.
Backler said as the districts go through the planning stage and work out the details, they want to hear ideas and concerns from the parents and the public. Both he and King promised there will be additional listening sessions.
