ANDROSCOGGIN VALLEY— Local health-care providers urge residents to continue to “mask up” and practice social distancing as hospitals, doctor’s offices and nursing homes cautiously start to ease up on restrictions put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Two positive cases reported last Friday are a reminder that the region cannot get complacent about taking preventive measures to avoid the spread of the virus.
Androscoggin Valley Hospital President Michael Peterson said the North Country’s ruralness and lack of density has been a big advantage in helping the region avoid an outbreak of the coronavirus.
There has not been a fatality in Coos County and no one has been hospitalized here. But Peterson said health-care providers are all holding their breath because the region is a destination for many who come here to hike, paddle, ATV and bike. If a surge should come, he said it could still overwhelm the health-care system.
Ken Gordon, CEO of Coos County Family Health Services, said wearing a mask, social distancing and washing hands are some of the most effective measures people can take to prevent the spread of the virus. He said COVID-19 requires us to think beyond ourselves and to think about others.
“We believe this is the simplest act of kindness anyone in the community can show for each other,” agreed Peterson, who added that wearing a mask has been proved to reduce transmission of the virus.
Five health-care providers spoke to The Berlin Sun about how their organizations are dealing with the epidemic.
AVH has taken down its incident command center but Peterson said it can be put back up quickly if needed. He said AVH is now at Phase 3 of its reopening and allowing limited visitor access. Screening and temperature readings are done for all employees and visitors including a family member or care giver who comes in with a patient.
Masks are required in all public areas as is social distancing. Anyone coming in for a procedure is tested beforehand, and Peterson said the turn-around time to get the results is takes 24-48 hours.
Peterson said the biggest impediment to the hospital returning to normal capacity is social distancing and the need to maintain 6 feet of distance between people.
He said the hospitals have taken some chairs out of waiting rooms and there are Plexiglass barriers for personnel in registration areas. There is still limited access to the cafeteria. The gift shop remains closed to visitors and only three people are allowed in the shop at one time.
The hospital was notified Friday that one of its employees’ test had come back positive.
The employee was immediately quarantined at home and steps were implemented to reduce the risks to others.
AVH said the state is doing contact tracing to inform those who may have come into contact with the employee.
Peterson said the supply chain for personal protective equipment has not returned to pre-COVID-19 levels. He said they are set for now because they did not experience the surge they had prepared for and thus have a supply. But Peterson said protective equipment is still a concern because if the supply is depleted, it would take weeks to replenish.
The financial impact of COVID-19 has the hospital running in the red.
Peterson said at one point, AVH was operating at about 10 percent of capacity.
Right now the hospital is operating at almost 80 percent, and Peterson said with the demands of social distancing that is likely to be the new ceiling.
He said money from the CARES Relief Act allowed the hospital to stay liquid and avoid laying off or furloughing staff.
But he said the majority of the money the hospital received has to be paid back.
AVH, and other hospitals, are working with the state’s Congressional delegation in hopes of getting some of the loans converted to grants or at least getting the repayment period extended.
The challenges were different for North Country Home Health & Hospice Agency, which provides health care in the home by licensed health-care professionals as well as end of life care.
Agency President Michael Counter said staff was concerned about going into homes and clients were concerned about having staff come into their homes.
For the first two months, he said they did a lot of virtual or telephone visits.
Without referrals from hospitals and nursing homes, Counter estimated 35 percent of their business dropped off.
He said the agency kept staff on and repurposed them to do other things when it got slow.
Their supplier of personal protective equipment stopped shipping entirely, leaving the agency with a skeleton inventory.
Counter said the state did a great job of gathering PPE, and between the supply provided by the state and staff rationing, the agency has got by, although he described the supply today as “very skinny.”
“So, you know, necessity is the mother of invention and we’re doing all kinds of things to keep our client visits up and our clients safe and protected,” Counter said.
The agency saw very few voluntary furloughs and those were cases where the employee had children home from school or a vulnerable family member. He said the home visits are back to almost 90 percent of what they were before although the hospice is still struggling.
Coulter said he expects things to stay at about the same rate through to next spring.
St. Vincent DePaul Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Administrator Jeffrey Lacroix said his facility is doing strict monitoring and screening visitors, staff and vendors in an effort to keep residents safe.
He said closing the center to visitors and limiting social interaction within the facility was tough on residents.
“It’s still a struggle right now with what we’re seeing on the psychosocial level with our residents because the very limited visitations have caused an increase in depression,” he said.
St. Vincent has started limited outside visits for residents as allowed by the state and the next step is communal dining and some small group activities within the nursing home.
Lacroix said they have put together a team to plan how to safely move ahead.
Employees are routinely tested weekly for the virus but Lacroix said the tests are not 100 percent accurate.
He said St. Vincent had two employees test positive but then their retest indicated they were negative.
Lacroix said having a false negative leads the nursing home to increase use of staff and PPE at a time when the supply chain is limited.
Right now, he said St. Vincent has just over a month’s supply of PPE but a full facility outbreak could put them in a tough situation.
Lacroix and Coos County Berlin Nursing Home Administrator Lynn Beede agreed on the need for New Hampshire to increase funding to long-term care facilities.
Lacroix said the state of New Hampshire is one of the lowest in the country for long-term care funding and said that fact is really magnified during a crisis like this with a decreased census and a majority of residents on Medicaid.
He said the Legislature needs to come together and look at the importance of providing resources for the long-term care population in the state.
“Funding is definitely an issue in New Hampshire for long-term care facilities as it is for our hospitals as well,” Beede said.
Like the other administrators, Beede said she has sufficient PPE for her staff today but worries that her inventory is limited. She said she would like to have a three month emergency supply and does not have that.
Beede said a nursing home employee recently had a positive test and staffers were confronted in the community by people upset that there was a positive case.
She said she wished people would be more supportive in that situation.
Beede said her employees are regularly tested and noted COVID-19 is a community-transmitted virus. People are going to pick it up from those not performing hand hygiene and not wearing a mask.
She encouraged people to get tested as a way to provide a better knowledge base for what the actual transmission rate is in the North Country.
Gordon said CCFHS is scheduling for in-patient visits as well as phone or tele-health visits and advised people to take care of deferred medical needs.
He explained that when the state was shut down for COVID-19, medical appointments got cancelled or postponed.
Now, he said it is time for people to reschedule appointments with their provider. Gordon said letting chronic needs go untreated can result in complications.
“Stay in touch with your provider,” he urged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.