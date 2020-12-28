BERLIN — The winners of the annual Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce's Light Fight have been announced and top honors went to Mike and Renee Stewart at 19 River St. in Berlin in the residential category and to Greetings Jewelers on Main Street in Berlin in the business category.
Hop in your vehicle or sleigh and check out the decorated houses and businesses competing in this year’s Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Light Fight contest. It is time to look at the beautiful decorations and help pick the winners.
Chamber Executive Director Paula Kinney said 31 residential homes and four businesses in Berlin, Gorham and Shelburne competed in this year’s contest and people were invited to tour the towns and cast their votes for the best displays in each category.
The People’s Award and Judges’ Choice Award for business and residence each came with a $200 prize.
The contest was sponsored by Chapman Scrap Metal and Recycling. For more information, call the chamber at (603) 752-6060.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.