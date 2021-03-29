LANCASTER — The jury trial in the crash that killed seven motorcyclists on Route 2 in Randolph will not get underway until late this year at the earliest.
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 25, of West Springfield, Mass., was driving a truck hauling a flatbed trailer when it collided with a group of motorcyclists from the JarHead Motorcycle Club. Seven motorcyclists were killed in the June 21, 2019 crash. Zhukovskyy has been indicted on 23 charges ranging from negligent homicide-DUI, manslaughter and negligent homicide to aggravated DUI. He has pleaded not guilty to all counts.
In a status conference in Coos County Superior Court Monday, both prosecutors and defense attorneys told Coos Superior Court Justice Peter Bornstein earlier discussions about the case going to trial in June “were unreasonable at this point.”
Prosecutors suggested pushing the trial out until January 2022 but the defense pointed out Zhukovskky has been held without bail for over a year and a half. Public Defender Jay Duguay argued it is important the case be heard this year.
Both sides said they are still receiving discovery — evidence and information about the case that each side is required to provide to the other party.
Coos County Attorney John McCormick said the state is going through a “plethora of emails” including some new ones that have just been discovered and is forwarding them to the defense weekly, as it goes through them. McCormick said the state is still receiving reports from the defense’s crash reconstruction and toxicology experts.
McCormick said another factor for the state is Assistant Attorney General Shane Goudas is leaving the N.H. Attorney General’s office in three weeks and that will be a setback because he has been working on the case with Assistant Attorney General Scott Chase and McCormick.
With Chase prosecuting a double murder case in Rockingham Superior Court in September and October, McCormick said moving the case to early 2022 might make more sense.
Defense Attorneys Jay Duguay and Steve Mirkin agreed with pushing the trial back but argued it should be heard this year.
Duguay said the defense has not been able to get a firm answer on when discovery from the state will be complete. Without knowing when discovery will be complete, Duguay said it is hard to predict when the defense will be ready for trial. But provided discovery is completed in a timely manner, he said the defense believes it could be ready by September.
Duguay reminded the court that his client has been held in protective custody since June 2019 and said Zhukovskky is anxious to go to trial. He said it is important the parties work hard to make sure the case gets heard this year.
Assistant Attorney General Scott Chase said he thought the state could turn over all evidence within the next 30 to 45 days.
Bornstein asked if the attorneys have any conflicts in November and December.
Chase said it would be nice to have a week or two turnaround after his October insanity case.
Duguay said he is not available the last two weeks in January 2022.
Bornstein said he will confer with Coos Clerk of Court David Carlson and send out a trial date notice later.
Members of the JarHeads Motorcycle Club were traveling west on Route 2 from Randolph to the American Legion Post in Gorham in the early evening of June 21, 2019 when the motorcycles collided head-on with a Dodge Ram pickup truck hauling a flatbed trailer. The truck was operated by Zhukovskyy, driving for Westfield Transport of West Springfield, Mass.
New indictments were issued two weeks ago that no longer claim the truck driven by Zhukovskyy crossed the center line into the opposite lane of traffic.
The new indictments instead allege that Zhukovskyy negligently caused the death of seven JarHead motorcyclists by causing the collision or by operating a motor vehicle in a dangerous manner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.