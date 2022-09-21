CONCORD — Poor driving habits and reckless choices are driving up the number of people killed in car crashes in 2022, according to state Department of Safety officials.
Head-on car crashes resulting in multiple deaths are under investigation by local and state police even as the crashes catch other drivers’ attention and worry.
Understanding the reasons for the rise in serious injuries and death is one thing; resolving the problem is another.
From Rollinsford on Route 4 where a two-car crash killed one person in one car and three people in the other car, to a single-car crash in Albany where three adults were ejected from the car while five children in safety seats survived, lessons can be learned.
N.H. Dept. of Safety Commissioner Robert L. Quinn, at the Governor and Executive Council’s Sept. 7 meeting in the Mt. Washington Observatory on the summit of Mount Washington, said that “people are just making bad decisions.”
It is necessary to “continually remind people that you have to be a responsible driver,” Quinn said, to other state department leaders in attendance among visitors to the world-renowned weather observatory.
Traffic fatalities are up over 25 percent.
To date, 102 lives in New Hampshire have been lost to traffic crashes, N.H. State Police Captain Chris Vetter said.
That number is “up almost 28 percent over 2021 and up considerably over 2020,” said Vetter.
“People are driving too fast, people are driving impaired, people are driving distracted,” he said.
“The issue itself is not complicated,” Vetter said. “The vast majority of the crashes revolve around those issues.”
He later added that distracted driving is about more than just holding a mobile phone.
“How do we stop this, this is what’s complicated,” said Vetter.
Educating people through public safety campaigns, reminding people to drive safely and enforcing the laws with officers patrolling highways and roadways – all are key.
“Anytime you lose somebody in a car crash it’s a tragedy,” he said.
The ripple effect of each crash, including if the crash or accident results in injuries, is much larger than a single incident. More than the driver and passenger is involved. Friends and other family members, people who know a friend of a friend, community members — all are affected when another person or persons is injured or dies from a crash.
Drivers would appear to be more aggressive than in past years for whatever reason,” he said.
Another factor in saving lives from crashes points to what makes New Hampshire different from the nation’s 49 other states: lack of a mandatory seat belt law for adults.
In the past, attempts to pass a seat belt law have been unsuccessful.
“My office would be supportive of any type of legislation that would potentially create a law,” Vetter said. The office of Highway Safety supports a law.
“At the end of the day, it’s all about saving a life,” he said.
Motorcycle fatalities are increasing too, by about 70 percent from where they were last year.
“We don’t have a helmet law either,” Vetter said.
Motorcycle fatalities can happen for reasons not controlled by the operator.
Seat belts, reports show, more often than not do save lives.
A 30-year law enforcement officer, Vetter said he has never been to a crash where he says “if only that person did not have their seat belt on.”
Meanwhile, non-fatal crashes resulting in property damage and serious injury Other fallout from traffic crashes include property damage. From Jan. 1 to June 30 of this year, New Hampshire recorded 13,436 non-fatal crashes, the Office of Highway Safety reported. Of those crashes, 4,799 involved property damage and 260 involved serious injuries.
