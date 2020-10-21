BERLIN — An injured barred owl found in a yard on Madison Avenue is expected to make a full recovery, according to Cathie Gregg of the Elaine Conners Center for Wildlife in Madison.
The owl has an injured wing believed to have occurred when the bird was hit by a motor vehicle. A resident called Berlin police on Oct. 9 to report there was an injured owl in their yard. Berlin Police Lt. Jeff Lemoine and Officer Noah Dumas responded to the call and took the owl. Later Police Department employees Lisa and Dan Arguin volunteered on their own time to transport the owl to the rehabilitation center in Madison.
Gregg said the wing was not broken but has a deep soft tissue injury that will take some time to heal. She said the owl is not fully grown and is still a juvenile. Gregg said she has high hopes the owl will recover and be well enough to release in the spring.
She said owls and other raptors face two main threats created by human behavior. She said this time of year mice and other small rodents are looking to den up in houses for the winter. To combat that, she said some people use rat poison to kill the rodent and eliminate the problem. Gregg said rodents are food sources for owls and other raptors and the poison gets in the food chain and is a threat to the larger birds. Instead of using rat poison, people can close off holes and entry points to houses and garages and set up traps to capture the mice and avoid poisoning the food chain.
Owls also get hit by motor vehicles as they forage for animals in the middle of the road. Gregg said people could reduce the problem by not throwing food, including apple cores, out their car or truck windows. The food attracts rodents and other animals and the owls in turn go after the rodents and get hit.
N.H. Fish and Game’s website reports the barred owl is the state’s most common owl and is found throughout New Hampshire. It can grow up to 21 inches tall with a wing span of 24 inches. The owl frequents mixed woodland with openings and their diet consists mainly of small mammals, such as mice, squirrels, and small birds, as well as snakes and amphibians. They roost during the day and hunt at night.
Gregg said the center provides a safe haven for injured and orphaned native wildlife and covers much of the northern part of the state. She said they frequently work with N.H. Fish and Game.
A non-profit organization, the center accepts donations to help cover the cost of feeding and caring for the injured animals and to pay for veterinary services. Donations can be sent to the Elaine Conners Center for Wildlife, P.O. Box 97, Madison, 03849.
