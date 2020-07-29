LOW & BURBANKS GRANT — A Massachusetts woman was rescued on Mount Madison on Tuesday after injuring her leg while descending from the summit.
Rescue personnel from N.H. Fish & Game and Androscoggin Valley Search & Rescue responded to a call of an injured hiker on Watson Path in Low & Burbanks Grant after a 911 call came in at about 10:45 a.m.
The caller reported that a 26-year-old female hiker had suffered a lower leg injury while descending from the summit of Mount Madison and was unable to bear any weight on that leg.
Ten members from AVSAR and six Fish and Game conservation officers responded.
Rescuers made contact with the victim, Giana Denisi of Boston, and her three hiking companions at about 1:48 p.m. on the Watson Path about 200 yards from the junction of the Valley Way Trail.
Denisi’s companions had worked since the initial 911 call carrying her down the trail small sections at a time for over half a mile until they were met by the rescue crew.
At 2:20 p.m., Denisi was secured in the litter and carried out approximately 2.5 miles to the Appalachia parking lot arriving just before 5 p.m.
Denisi was taken by her companions to a hospital for further assessment of her injuries.
Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at wildnh.com/safe.
The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For more information on safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, go to hikesafe.com.
