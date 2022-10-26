ALBANY — On Saturday, Oct. 22, shortly before 5:30 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that a hiker was injured on the Champney Falls Trail on Mount Chocorua. The hiker was identified as Steven Mathieu, 36, of Somerville, Mass. Mathieu was hiking with a group of six friends. At 4:15 p.m., they were descending the trail from the summit when he severely injured his ankle. The group was over 2.5 miles from the trailhead. 

There is no cell service in the area, and two members of the group hiked out and drove until they were able to connect and call for help. A passing hiker assisted Mathieu by splinting his ankle and he did attempt to move down the trail but his injury prevented any significant progress.

