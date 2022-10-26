ALBANY — On Saturday, Oct. 22, shortly before 5:30 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that a hiker was injured on the Champney Falls Trail on Mount Chocorua. The hiker was identified as Steven Mathieu, 36, of Somerville, Mass. Mathieu was hiking with a group of six friends. At 4:15 p.m., they were descending the trail from the summit when he severely injured his ankle. The group was over 2.5 miles from the trailhead.
There is no cell service in the area, and two members of the group hiked out and drove until they were able to connect and call for help. A passing hiker assisted Mathieu by splinting his ankle and he did attempt to move down the trail but his injury prevented any significant progress.
Along with conservation officers, members of the Mountain Rescue Service and Lakes Region Search and Rescue responded. Rescuers met Steven on the trail, stabilized his injury, placed him in a litter and carried him out. He arrived back at the trailhead shortly before 11:00 p.m. He was treated at the trailhead by Conway Ambulance Service and transported to the Memorial Hospital in North Conway for additional treatment.
The Mountain Rescue Service and Lakes Region Search and Rescue are volunteer search and rescue organizations whose members work hard to maintain the skills and equipment necessary to carry out rescues across the state. Anyone can donate to MRS and LRSAR through the New Hampshire Outdoor Council at nhoutdoorcouncil.org. Donations are fully tax-deductible.
Outdoor enthusiasts are also encouraged to purchase a HikeSafe card at wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com.
