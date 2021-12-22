GORHAM — The Family Resource Center this year took on the Christmas Caring Tree from agencies that started it in Grafton County.
According to Jenn Buteau, family support program director at the Resource Center, “We have always done something special for our families for Christmas. These are families without a lot of resources and this time of year is hard on them. We used to refer our families to various other programs but due to COVID, a lot of those have dried up.”
Buteau went on to say, “We cover northern Grafton County and there was a program there called the Christmas Caring Tree, run by Ammonoosuc Health and Littleton Regional Hospital. Because of COVID, restrictions they couldn’t do it last year or this year, they approached the Family Resource Center and asked if we could take over.”
Buteau said last year the center supported about 200 children and families and this year they have over 500 children.
“The demand has been overwhelming,” Buteau said. “We put tags for each family for their needs and some individuals will take it upon themselves to sponsor a family. For instance, a family tagged number four may need snow pants and boots, a different family may need coats and mittens and Legos.
"We had 300 individuals who sponsored a child. Some civic organizations and businesses sponsor 20 or 30 children, so it was nice to get enough sponsors to support these 500 children.”
Buteau said, “Fortunately, we have had generous donors, individuals, businesses and civic groups. The community is coming together to care for these 500 children. We have 25 to 30 family specialists that will distribute the gifts to the individual families. We will prepare packets to be sent to our offices in Lancaster and Colebrook. Our family specialists will deliver the gifts to each family and child.”
Patti Stolte, Family Resource Center director, said the response for Christmas Caring Tree has been enormous.
“We had one anonymous donor from the Seacoast come up with a U-Haul full of donations,” she said. “Another organization, Friends of Forgotten Children, bought bikes. Well Sense brought 10 bags full of Items. But the local response has been truly amazing and special.”
The Family Resource Center is a non-profit organization that opened in May of 1998. The center is in its 22nd year of serving the needs of children and families in New Hampshire’s North Country.
Stolte said, “Many people and agencies like to use us because we go right into the family’s homes and meet with them on a personal basis. We have had referrals from the schools, Coos County Family Health DCYF and our county partners. We have young parents who come to us looking for advice on how to be the best parents they can be. The Family Resource Center is happy to be the connection for these families and our county partners from Haverhill to Pittsburg.”
