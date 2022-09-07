LITTLETON — Two hikers who called for help after getting stuck on a ledge in Franconia in June pleaded guilty last month to reckless conduct charges and have been fined $248.
Fish and Game officials, in a press release Tuesday, said the pairs’ reckless actions placed themselves and rescuers in danger of serious bodily injury, and they had been issued summonses following their rescue on June 11.
“The safety of rescuers is paramount in the execution of search and rescue missions. When people put themselves into hazardous situations needlessly or by being ill prepared, and put rescuers in harm’s way, they need to be held accountable,” said Lt. James Kneeland of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Law Enforcement Division.
Jason Feierstin, 22, of Lowell, Mass., and Dylan Stahley, 25, of Windsor, called 911 for help at about 2:30 on June 11. The caller said he was “stuck” on the side of a mountain in a very dangerous position and was laying under a ledge, trying to keep from falling off the cliff.
The hiker was unable to relay his position to dispatchers and was only able say that he could see the highway. Through 911 tracking, the hiker was determined to be on the east side Franconia Notch State Park, on a feature known as Hounds Hump, near the Eaglet.
The hiker had been with a friend, both of whom had not followed a trail, but started climbing the steep ledges. The hiker told dispatchers, “We were exploring.” The friend had been able to continue ascending, but eventually called for help because he too could not find a way down from the cliffs.
The rescue involved Conservation Officers from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Law Enforcement Division as well as volunteers from the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team and New England K9 Drone Unit.
Rescuers, who were professional guides for rock climbing, were unable to reach the location of the stranded hiker from the bottom of the cliffs, and instead were forced to climb above the hiker and descend to the area he was thought to be in.
The stranded hiker’s friend was found by rescuers, but could not lead them back to his friend’s position. Even after several hours, the hiker still had not been located because of the dangerous terrain.
At about 6:30 p.m., a search and rescue team member spotted the hiker from an observation position on I-93. The team used a drone to gather additional location information, which allowed the command team to talk the rescue climbers in to reaching the ledge with the stranded hiker.
By 7:21 p.m. rescuers had been able to rappel down to the stranded hiker and placed him in a harness to be extracted.
The hiker and rescue team then conducted a challenging climb to the climber’s trail for the Eaglet, which was the only safe way to descend back to the Greenleaf Trail.
The whole rescue party reached the command post at Exit 34B on I-93 at 9:37 p.m.
Conservation Officers learned from the two hikers they had no plan for a hike that day. They were not familiar with the area, did not stay on any trail and did not have any equipment or even footwear for entering such a steep and dangerous location, much less ropes, harnesses or climbing gear.
Feierstin and Stahley on Aug. 9 pleaded guilty to reckless conduct charges in the 2nd Circuit Court – District Division at the Littleton Courthouse in exchange for each receiving a violation-level reckless conduct conviction.
The news release announcing the conviction, conservation officers said they want to encourage people to enjoy the White Mountains but also to understand that they are accountable for their decisions and actions.
For complete information about the Recreate Responsibly Guidelines go to hikesafe.com.
