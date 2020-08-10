SARGENT’S PURCHASE — A Center Ossipee man was rescued Sunday after he injured his leg descending the Lion Head Trail on Mount Washington.
Shortly before 2 p.m., rescue personnel were notified that Eric Eldridge, 44, had injured his lower leg on what is one of the steepest trails on the mountain and needed to be carried down. N.H. Fish and Game conservation officers used their ATVs to drive to the Hermit Lake Shelter to expedite the rescue.
Eldridge was about a quarter of a mile up the Lion Head Trail from the Tuckerman Ravine Trail junction. He was assessed and provided initial medical treatment by an EMT from Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue. Eldridge was placed on a litter and rescuers from AVSR, Mountain Rescue Services, Appalachian Mountain Club assisted with the slow carryout down steep terrain to the Tuckerman Ravine Trail just after 5 p.m. From the Tuckerman Ravine Trail, he was carried to the Hermit Lake Shelter and then onto the Sherburne Trail. Some hikers volunteered to assist as well.
The Gorham Fire Department had been called and they responded with the Southern Coos County Emergency Response Rescue Utility Terrain Vehicle which was able to ascend the Sherburne Ski Trail where they met with the rescue crew. Eldridge was loaded on the UTV and transported to the AMC’s Pinkham Notch Visitors Center, arriving there at 7:45 p.m.
Eldridge was attempting a day hike up Tuckerman Ravine to the summit and was on his way down when the accident occurred.
Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities.
