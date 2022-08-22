FRANCONIA — A hiker died on Cannon Mountain, two hikers were rescued off Mount Washington, and a naked hiker was arrested at the Zealand Hut in a busy weekend for New Hampshire Fish and Game.
A group of three people had ridden up Cannon in Franconia Notch on the tram Saturday with plans to tour the summit and then return to the bottom on the tram. When the group got to the summit, however, they changed their mind and decided to hike down the mountain.
N.H. Fish and Game officials said unfortunately they were not following an established hiking trail, starting down what they thought was a ski trail. The group encountered a location that was rocky, wet and steep with a waterfall. As the group tried to maneuver their way down, one of the hikers slipped causing him to fall off a ledge. The other two members of the group called 911 for assistance once they realized they could no longer see their companion.
Shortly before 1 p.m., Fish and Game received a call that a hiker had slipped near the Cannon Ski Trail. First responders were able to hike to the coordinates 911 had provided and found a deceased male at the bottom of the waterfall.
Conservation officers and members of the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team brought the body to the tram parking lot, arriving at about 3:35 p.m. He was transported by Ross Funeral Home to Littleton. The name of the hiker is being withheld until family members are notified.
Later Saturday, just before 6 p.m., Fish and Game received a call that a hiker was threatening people at the Zealand Falls Hut in Bethlehem. A U.S. Forest Service officer joined Fish and Game in hiking the 2.7 miles in to the Appalachian Mountain Club’s hut. When they arrived they found Brian Cheverier, 35, of Boylston, Mass., agitated and naked on the roof of the hut.
The officers spent over an hour de-escalating the situation and attempting to get the man down from the roof. Officers were eventually able to talk the man from the roof and then escort him back to the Zealand Trailhead parking lot, arriving at 10 p.m.
Cheverier was arrested and charges are pending. No hikers at the hut were injured and AMC operations are continuing uninterrupted. N.H. Fish and Game was assisted by the Carroll Police Department and AMC Zealand Hut staff.
Two separate hiker rescues were carried out on and adjacent to the Gulfside Trail near the summit of Mount Washington on Sunday.
Shortly before 3 p.m., Fish and Game was notified of a hiker unable to navigate steep ground below the headwall of the Great Gulf, adjacent to the Gulfside Trail.
Richard Meehan, 72, of Bradenton, Fla., had lost the Great Gulf trail and become stuck in a precarious spot after attempting to hike up the mountain to regain the trail. Unable to safely move from his position, Meehan had decided to make a 911 call for help.
A Fish and Game conservation officer and a member of Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue responded to the mountain with ropes and climbing gear. After some searching and scrambling down the mountain off-trail, the rescue party reached Meehan at 5 p.m.
Meehan was provided with safety gear and assisted approximately 800 feet back up the mountain and onto Gulfside Trail. Once on the trail, Meehan was able to slowly hike with rescuers back to the Mount Washington Auto Road. The group ultimately made it safely to the Auto Road at about 7 p.m.
Just before making it back to the Auto Road, Fish and Game received a second call for help on the same trail.
Gary Grimes, 87, of Chardon, Ohio, was becoming very fatigued after spending most of the day hiking to the summit of Mount Washington. His hiking partner reported that Grimes was moving slowly, but was having difficulty on some downhill sections of the trail. Based on their pace, fatigue level, and the distance left to travel, the caller felt that assistance would be needed to safely make it off of the mountain.
After receiving this second call, the AVSAR volunteer was joined by personnel from Mt. Washington State Park and began hiking toward Grimes’ location. The Fish and Game conservation officer transported Meehan down the Auto Road and then returned to the Gulfside Trail to assist with the Grimes rescue mission.
Once with Grimes, the rescue party was able to help stabilize him through difficult sections of the trail. Moving slowly but steadily, Grimes hiked under his own power with the volunteer rescuers to a service trail adjacent to the Cog Railway train tracks. Once at this trail, a conservation officer was able to pick Grimes up and transport him on an ATV approximately half a mile to the Auto Road. Grimes and the rescue party arrived safely at the Auto Road at about 9 p.m.
Both hikers were found to be very experienced and had packs containing extra gear.
The weekend hiking accidents began Friday when Fish and Game received a report that a hiker had slipped on the Falling Waters Trail in Franconia Notch.
Kayla Masdon, 21, of Melbourne, Fla., and a friend had started hiking up the Falling Waters Trail at 11 a.m. At 1:15 p.m., they still had not made it to the summit of Little Haystack and decided to turn around. While descending the trail near Cloudland Falls, Masdon slipped and fell about 7 feet onto some hard rock, injuring her lower back and arm. The injury was severe enough to warrant a carryout as Masdon could not walk.
Fish and Game conservation officers and members of the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue and the Lakes Region Search and Rescue teams responded to help carry Masdon to the Falling Waters trailhead.
There were also good Samaritan hikers that assisted with the carry-out. The rescuers reached Masdon at approximately 3:25 p.m., and she safely arrived at the awaiting ambulance at 5:30 p.m. Masdon was transported by the Linwood Ambulance Service to Littleton Regional Hospital for further evaluation.
In the past few weeks, Cloudland Falls along the Falling Waters trail has been a challenging section for many hikers. This area is steep and wet. For these reasons, when walking the Franconia Ridge Loop, it is recommended that hikers ascend this trail and descend Old Bridle Path. It is important to wear proper footwear such as hiking boots when hiking on wet surfaces. Learn more at hiksafe.com.
