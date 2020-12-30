GORHAM — U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan Wednesday recognized the Gorham Middle High School sophomore student council as December’s “Granite Staters of the Month” for selling surplus chocolate to benefit the school’s food pantry.
The students held a modified fundraiser last month to raise money for the class by taking orders for the “World Finest Chocolate.”
Student Council Representative Emma LaPierre sold three boxes of chocolate to her aunt. But instead of three boxes, the vendor, “The World’s Finest Chocolate” sent three cases by mistake. When notified of their error, the vendor said they could not take it back because of safety concerns and told the students to keep the chocolate.
Rather than sell the free chocolate to profit the class, the students decided instead to sell the chocolate at a reduced rate and donate the proceeds to the food pantry at the school. The pantry provides weekend meals, snacks and school supplies to any student in need.
The students generated $200 for the food pantry and their actions inspired others. After the story ran in The Berlin Sun, a local couple sent a $100 donation to the pantry.
“Emma and the other students in Gorham’s Sophomore Student Council exemplify the way that small acts of kindness can make a big difference in a community. Their selfless decision to raise money on behalf of a community-wide resource, rather than keep the funds for their class, helped to spur other acts of kindness in their community from which the whole school and community benefitted,” Hassan said in a statement she submitted to the Congressional Record.
“I am honored to recognize their efforts, and proud that their efforts reflect the Granite State’s core value — the belief that individuals should step up when they see a problem — and that when they do, their actions have a ripple effect that strengthens the entire community. The Gorham Sophomore Student Council has done just that,” she added.
Hassan launched the “Granite Stater of the Month” initiative in 2017 to recognize outstanding New Hampshire citizens who go above and beyond to help their neighbors and make their communities stronger.
To nominate a New Hampshire citizen to be a “Granite Stater of the Month,” constituents can go to hassan.senate.gov/granite-stater-of-the-month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.