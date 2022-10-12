RANDOLPH — Coos County Democrats running for elected office on Nov. 8 made pitches supporting their respective candidacies at the annual Harry Truman dinner.
Katie and Mark Kelley hosted the Oct. 5 event — which has been held in New Hampshire since 1988 — in a spacious clean-wood barn outside their Randolph Hill home.
The dinner dates back to the presidential campaign of 1988, when candidate Bruce Babbitt, a former Arizona governor, spoke in Gorham. The dinner has since drawn high-profile candidates seeking the nation’s highest elected office, including Joe Biden, Al Gore, Paul Wellstone and Dick Gephardt.
Headlining this year’s event were New Hampshire Democratic state party Chairman Ray Buckley and 2nd Congressional District U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, who is seeking re-election.
Hamburgers sizzled on the grill outside as local, state-focused candidates gave stump speeches inside that included Democratic talking points. Housing, employment, education, child care — all were issues raised as key topics to voters in the approaching midterm elections. Asking the night’s audience to remind others about the importance of voting in a non-presidential year was noted, too.
Other guest speakers included: District 1 state Senate candidate, current state representative and former Sun reporter Edith Tucker of Randolph; veteran Berlin educator and state represenative candidate Corinne Cascadden; state representative candidate Suzy Colt of Whitefield; Executive Council District 1 candidate Dana Hilliard of Somersworth; current state reprepresentative and candidate for re-election Eamon Kelley of Berlin; former state Rep. Henry Noel running again for that position; and John McCormack, candidate for re-election as Coos County attorney.
Messages from U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan were delivered by a hand-read letter or remotely by audio.
Each candidate shaped his or her message to what they could do for voters and residents if elected. In many cases, a candidate named their respective and opposite-party political opponent.
“I want to make sure people live the quality of life that they want,” Kuster said.
Robert “Bob” Burns is Kuster’s GOP challenger, a candidate who Kuster described as continuing the Republican party opposition to women’s reproductive health rights. This includes the freedom to choose, or not, an abortion. Kuster spoke of the awkwardness in speaking of abortion, which has risen to political warfare since the May overturning by a conservative majority of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1973 ruling on Roe v. Wade. In that year, the high court’s landmark ruling legalized abortion across the nation.
“It’s not comfortable for us either,” the Hopkinton resident said. “It’s private, it’s personal, but they brought us to it.”
Buckley gave a roundup of several races, naming the GOP challenger plus serving up plenty of inspiration. He spoke of the vast geographic area served by District 1’s Executive Council. Hilliard, of Somersworth and an educator, is running against incumbent and Republican, Joe Kenney. Of Kenney, Buckley asked if the question was posed to Kenney: “What have you done for us lately?” will he be able to answer?
Of Randolph’s Tucker, whose name-mention brought warm applause, Buckley said, “She’s the talk of the state.” In the state Senate, District 1’s territory also covers a wide swath of the top and mid-portion of New Hampshire — from all of Coos County to 17 Grafton County municipalities. The seat is currently vacant after incumbent Erin Hennessey, a Republican from Littleton, left office in June. Tucker stepped away from journalism to run for a wider-serving political seat than as a state representative. Tucker is being challenged by Carrie Gendreau, a Republican also from Littleton.
Tucker’s energy is what is catching the eye of observers.
Often in midterm elections, prevailing history shows that the party in power in the White House typically loses seats in the Senate and House to the opposite party. Buckley drove home that point.
“Now make sure she wins,” Buckley said. “Make sure you vote Democratic. Believe that we can win this year — believe it.”
