GORHAM — The Gorham Randolph Shelburne Cooperative School District will go to the annual school district meeting with a total 2021-22 budget of $9.5 million; an increase of $620,867 or 6.9 percent. That budget covers all appropriations, including federal funded programs like food service.
The operating budget, which is the part funded by local property taxes, is $8.7 million.
The board had postponed voting on a final budget at its last meeting to allow discussions with labor unions on changing health insurance plans.
Business Administrator Roselle Higgins said that changing to a different plan with the same coverage as the existing plan would save the cooperative district about $97,000.
She said the teachers union has agreed to the change but the support staff rejected it. Administration officials will be holding another informational meeting with the support staff.
Higgins said if just the teachers change plans, the savings would be $57,000 for the cooperative district.
The board decided to wait and see if further discussions with the support staff are successful.
Board Chair Jo Carpenter said the board can move to adjust the budget from the floor at the March 23 annual meeting when they know the final savings for the district.
Higgins projected what the insurance savings will mean for the school tax rates for the individual towns.
With the teachers union agreeing to the switch in insurance plans, Gorham’s projected $3.23 increase dropped by 15 cents to $3.05, Randolph’s projected increase of $1.52 would drop to $1.47, and Shelburne’s projected increase of $1.73 would drop to $1.67.
If both unions agree, the projected tax increases would drop to $2.93 for Gorham, $1.44 for Randolph and $1.62 for Shelburne.
The public will be asked to approve a warrant article authorizing the purchase of a new school bus for $86,808 with $60,000 coming out of the bus capital reserve fund and the remaining $26,808 raised by property taxes.
At the earlier public hearing, Higgins explained that the district got hit with a $667,068 increase in fixed costs.
She said an increase in the N.H. Retirement Employer Contribution rate for school employees and teachers added $93,494 to fixed costs. Special education costs are also up. On the revenue side, there is a $219,000 decrease in state education assistance and there was a much larger surplus to reduce taxes in the current budget.
The board meeting began with a moment of silence for Wayne King, the director of special services, who passed away recently.
Superintendent of Schools David Backler reported that RPF Environmental tested the air quality at both the elementary and middle high school buildings and the readings inside the buildings were within or below their respective standards.
The next cooperative board meeting is March 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.