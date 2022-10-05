THOMPSON AND MESERVE'S PURCHASE — A Groveton woman had to be rescued off the Great Gulf Trail on Mount Washington on Sept. 25 after injuring her leg.
N.H. Fish and Game report Susan Hartley, 61, was headed up the Great Gulf Trail Friday with two other family members and a friend to do a multi-day hiking and camping trip. She suffered two separate leg injuries while hiking up the trail and set up camp at the Bluff, approximately 2.5 miles from the Great Gulf parking lot. The group had intended on camping at a location further up the trail but after her injury set up there.
Hartley stayed at the camp all day Saturday and was prepared to stay multiple days in order to be able to hike out on her own, but the pain and inability to walk for any length of time caused her to reassess this decision. When Sunday morning arrived with any attempt to move only exacerbating the injuries, a 911 call was made.
Multiple volunteer rescuers from Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue, Lakes Region Search and Rescue, and a U.S. Forest Service officer along with conservation officers responded to the call. Most rescuers hiked in 2.5 miles to reach Hartley. Two conservation officers were able to use ATVs and get to the qilderness boundary, about a mile from Hartley’s location.
The first rescuers on scene provided medical care and treated the injuries. After treating the injuries, they were able to begin assisting Hartley down the trail. At about 1:30 p.m., it was determined that the best course of action was to place Hartley in a litter and carry her the rest of the way down to the waiting ATVs. From there she was placed on the back of an ATV and driven out to Dolly Copp Road.
Hartley had planned for a multi-day camping trip and was sufficiently prepared for an extended stay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.