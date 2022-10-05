THOMPSON AND MESERVE'S PURCHASE — A Groveton woman had to be rescued off the Great Gulf Trail on Mount Washington on Sept. 25 after injuring her leg.

N.H. Fish and Game report Susan Hartley, 61, was headed up the Great Gulf Trail Friday with two other family members and a friend to do a multi-day hiking and camping trip. She suffered two separate leg injuries while hiking up the trail and set up camp at the Bluff, approximately 2.5 miles from the Great Gulf parking lot. The group had intended on camping at a location further up the trail but after her injury set up there.

