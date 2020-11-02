BERLIN — Mayor Paul Grenier said he welcomes a forensic audit of the city’s operations if Gov. Chris Sununu wants to have one performed.
“I will certainly welcome a forensic audit if the state wants to bring it on,” Grenier said, responding to Sununu’s criticism of the city’s leadership and his suggestion that Berlin needed a forensic analysis.
Grenier said the audit can review every city department and can go back 10 years to his first term as mayor. He said he would only ask that the state pay the cost of the audit.
In an interview with The Berlin Sun on Wednesday, the Republican governor was critical of the city’s leadership and said he did not understand how the city is spending all the state dollars it gets.
Grenier, a Democrat, said he did not want to get into a personal fight with the governor but wanted to defend the city’s leadership. He pointed out Sununu has not been a frequent visitor to the region.
“I think that was unfair of him to criticize the entire leadership of the city given that he’s not an active participant in issues facing the Androscoggin Valley,” Grenier said. “When you come to Berlin once a year for 90 minutes and tell us we’re not doing things right that rings pretty hollow,” he added.
Grenier said Sununu is claiming credit for school funding that the Democrats got passed in the Legislature. He said the funding was not in Sununu’s original budget.
He pointed to Sununu’s charge that the city has fought development on Route 110. Grenier said there are no projects before the planning board and the city is discussing taking ownership of the section of the road because developers would rather work with city officials than the state.
City officials and timberland owners lobbied Sununu hard to get him to sign the subsidy extension for Burgess BioPower. Grenier said Sununu initially was opposed to the bill.
Grenier also noted Sununu said the city has too much property in current use that does not pay property taxes. The mayor said 52 percent of the city’s land mass is in the federal White Mountain National Forest. Another 7,200 acres is in the Jericho Mountain State Park.
Grenier said he had enjoyed a good relationship with Sununu and the two talked about once a month. But he said that changed when he endorsed a friend, Andru Volinsky, for governor in the Democratic primary.
Grenier said he hasn’t received a phone call from Sununu in nine months. Volinsky lost in the primary to state Sen. Dan Feltes. Grenier said he did not endorse a gubernatorial candidate in the general election.
