LANCASTER — A Coos County grand jury has issued new indictments against the driver in the so-called Fallen 7 case that no longer claim the truck driven by Volodymyr Zhukovskyy crossed the center line into the opposite lane of traffic. The new indictments instead allege that Zhukovskyy negligently caused the death of seven motorcyclists in Randolph by causing the collision or by operating a motor vehicle in a dangerous manner.
““The language in the new indictments comport with the evidence that has developed,” said Kate Giaquinto, communications director for the N.H. Attorney General’s office.
Coos County Attorney John McCormick agreed, saying the new indictments correct some of the language in the older versions.
The new indictments replace 22 of the 23 prior indictments. The original aggravated DUI charge will remain unchanged and Zhukovskyy will continue to face 23 indictments. McCormick said the old indictments will be nolle prossed (not prosecuted).
Members of the JarHeads Motorcycle Club were traveling west on Route 2 from Randolph to the American Legion Post in Gorham in the early evening of June 21, 2019 when the motorcycles collied head-on with a Dodge Ram pickup truck hauling a flatbed trailer. The truck was operated by Zhukovskyy, driving for Westfield Transport of West Springfield, Mass.
Zhukovskyy, 25, of West Springfield, Mass., was initially indicted on Oct. 18, 2019 on seven counts of negligent homicide, seven counts of negligent homicide- DUI, seven counts of manslaughter, plus single counts of reckless conduct and aggravated DUI. The indictments for negligent homicide and manslaughter charged the truck and trailer operated by Zhukovskyy with “crossing into the opposite lane of traffic.”
On March 11, the grand jury returned seven counts of negligent homicide, seven counts of negligent homicide-DUI, seven counts of manslaughter, and one count of reckless conduct against Zhukovskyy. The new counts charge Zhukovskyy “caused a collision” or allege he operated a motor vehicle “in a dangerous manner.”
In past motions, the defense has pointed to an analysis of the collision performed by The Crash Lab of Hampton that disputed the initial accident scene analysis by the N.H. State Police accident reconstruction team.
The state police team had ruled the trailer was 1.5 feet over the center line and into the eastbound lane of traffic at the time of impact.
The Crash Lab argued the state police analysis was flawed and incorrect. The firm said the initial impact between the left side of the lead motorcycle and the left front tire of Zhukovskyy’s truck occurred directly over the center line. It said the motorcycle was “protruding over onto the center line when it struck the truck.”
The defense has filed a new motion, seeking to exclude testimony by three potential witnesses for the state, Kathleen Baye, James Astuto, and Daniel Corrigan. The three have provided statements alleging that they saw a vehicle matching Zhukovskyy’s operating erratically earlier on the day of the accident. The defense said the three do not meet the standard of proof – in one case the description of the driver does not match Zhukovskyy, and in two, the time line does not fit.
The court has conditionally granted a state motion subject to a future evidentiary hearing to admit the testimony of four other witnesses who reported seeing the truck operating in the hours before the crash. Those witnesses include Littleton firefighters Paul Ingersoll, Thomas Hartwell, and Quintin Ross.
A pretrial hearing in the case is scheduled for May 3.
Other indictments issued by the grand jury meeting on March 11 are:
• Stephanie M. Barney, 29, of 45 Second St., Groveton, was indicted on a charge of simple assault-DV for allegedly striking her partner’s genitals with a tire iron.
• Troy A. Dubey, 24, of 1054 Route 115, Twin Mountain, was indicted on charges of criminal threatening – deadly weapon, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, and two counts of second degree assault with a deadly weapon and bodily injury. The charges allege Dubey pointed a loaded pistol at an individual and struck the individual with the loaded pistol in the face, resulting in a cut above the man’s nose.
• Amanda S. Fernald, 28, of 143 Clark St., Berlin was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled drug (methamphetamine).
• Brandon L. Fontaine, 23, of Lancaster was indicted on two counts of criminal threatening – deadly weapon for allegedly threatening two individuals with a pipe wrench with an axe head welded to it.
• Christian Hess, 31, of 62 Elm St., Lancaster was indicted on a charge of sale of a controlled drug.
Dakota S. Montminy, 25, of Coldbrook Drive, S.C., was indicted on a charge of burglary.
• Joshua J. Mulligan, 24, of 43 Otawa St., Berlin was indicted on one count of possession of a controlled drug (fentanyl) – subsequent offense and one count of possession of a controlled drug (fentanyl-heroin) with intent to sell.
• Erica L. Patterson-Bishop, 29, of 10 State St., Groveton was indicted on a one count of second degree assault-strangulation and one count of criminal restraint.
• Clarke A. Purrington Jr., was indicted on a charge of felonious sexual assault.
• Tylor Rancloes, 26, of 52 Preston Lane, Columbia was indicted on a charge of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon alleging he places several people at risk of serious bodily injury when his gun discharged into his leg.
• Amanda L. Roy, 32, of 479 North Main St., Concord was indicted for possession of a controlled drug (methamphetamine) subsequent offense.
• Jonathan C. Salvatore, 35, of 746 Kent St., Berlin was indicted on one count of possession of a controlled drug (fentanyl) – subsequent offense and one count of possession of a controlled drug (fentanyl-heroin) with intent to sell.
• Robert J. Sheaff, 34, of 143 Clark St., Berlin was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled drug (fentanyl).
• John F. Sheridan, 50, of 362 Main St., Lancaster was indicted on a charge of failure to register as a sexual offender.
• Jesse James Sullivan, 29, of Coos County House of Corrections, West Stewartstown was indicted on a one count of attempted first degree assault by a prisoner, and three counts of attempted simple assault by a prisoner. He is alleged to have stabbed four correctional officers with a pencil in an attempt to cause the officers bodily injury.
• Joshua York, 22, of 130 Prospect St., Lancaster was indicted on a count of sale of a controlled drug (methamphetamine).
