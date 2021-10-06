GORHAM — Gov. Chris Sununu made a trip to Salve Regina Academy in Gorham Wednesday, following a day of adventure in the North Country, to see the progress of the school, which was opened in 2019. Father Kyle Stanton, Salve Regina Director of Schools Clara Robertson and Allison Mueller with the Diocese of Manchester gave Sununu a tour of the facility and updated the governor on how the school has grown from its start in 2019.
Stanton said the idea for the school came about due to the need for such a facility in the area. He said Berlin previously had four Catholic schools but that those schools had long since ceased operation. The goal for the new school was in part to try to bring Catholic schools back to the region.
“Parents here were looking for a way to have their kids know God through education,” he told the governor.
Stanton said a committee was formed in April of 2019 with the goal of opening a school and that quite a bit of research was conducted before the school’s opening in September 2019 to determine how best to proceed.
At the school’s current location on Church Street in Gorham, Stanton said they had a building dating from the 1980s that could serve as a new school and plans were implemented to renovate the building with the idea of bringing students back to a Catholic learning environment.
Stanton said the school had 35 students its first year; that number dropped to 25 in 2020, due in part to uncertainty surround the COVID-19 virus, but that in 2021 the school had grown to 59 students in grades Pre-K through eighth.
Sununu applauded the work of the administration and staff of the academy noting that the development of the school was another step in the overall rebuilding of Berlin and surrounding towns.
“It is a step-by-step process,” Sununu said. “Everything is getting there it just takes time.”
Sununu referenced other projects, such as the rebirth of the mill in Berlin and other developments to ATV trails and the surrounding economic development in the area as signs of the region’s rebirth.
Sununu himself said he spent a portion of Wednesday ATVing up at Nash Stream before traveling to the academy. He said he also hiked Table Rock in the morning, after spending the night before at the Country Club Motel in Colebrook.
Sununu said he had breakfast with the police and fire chief in Pittsburg as well as other leaders in that Canadian border town. After the trip to Salve Regina, Sununu planned to tour a dairy farm in Lancaster.
During his tour of the academy, many students were in awe of their opportunity to meet with the governor, and several students in grades fifth through eighth grades took the opportunity to ask the governor for his autograph.
“I don’t know what to say, usually people just want to take selfies these days, I don’t normally get asked to do autographs,” Sununu noted at one point during the tour.
Stanton said as part of the school’s growth they also have helped contribute to the local economy by creating 10 full-time jobs at the school to teach and perform other functions at the academy. The school is broken up into eight classrooms Stanton said, and while the school currently ends at eighth grade, there are plans to eventually expand to possibly have high school students as well.
During Sununu’s tour, he spoke to students in first grade teacher Katie Cone’s classroom about how they liked the school and what kinds of activities they were participating in.
“Hanging out with them (the students) is way better than hanging out with the Legislature,” Sununu said.
In speaking about why he wanted to visit the school, after his tour, Sununu said: “The state of New Hampshire, over the past couple of years has taken some amazing steps in making sure the kids come first, that parents and families come first that they have real choice and direction and quality of their kids’ education. It is why we have such a robust system, and this is just one example, a great example of the fact it was done in April of 2019 to be open in September of 2019 under such difficult conditions, went through the COVID year and it is really surging now.”
Sununu said he was impressed that the school has doubled the number of kids they have in just the past couple of years.
“So it is a success story,” he said. “One of the things I do as governor is find the success stories and take those models and hopefully have them around the state.”
Sununu said the school’s birth and growth are examples of the amazing things going on in the Berlin area.
“Berlin has had some awesome opportunities over the past few years, as well as Gorham with the biomass plant, with the paper mill, with some of the renovations and use of their downtown,” Sununu said. “With opportunities like this, every drop in the bucket really matters in terms of taking those steps and improving your community and being that shining gold example for the North Country and Coos County.
“These Super 603 days, there is no doubt there is a lot of fun but there is also a lot to be learned,” Sununu said. “This (the academy) is a great example here of what is working, what isn’t, where their growth model is and how to make it sustainable and how to make sure that we are promoting all of these great things we have up in Coos County for all the families and communities so they know there is really exciting stuff happening here.”
