BERLIN — Gov. Chris Sununu on Friday signed SB 271 after the House and Senate agreed on a compromise that will give the Burgess BioPower biomass plant a year to continue to receive above market rates for the power it produces.
The bill requires Burgess BioPower to make its financial reports available to the N.H. Department of Energy and the Office of the Consumer Advocate. The Department of Energy is directed to investigate and audit of the plant’s cost and revenue and submit a report to both the House Science, Technology and Energy committee and the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee by the end of the year. The parties said the extra time will allow the parties time to develop a permanent solution.
“We are pleased Gov. Sununu has signed Senate Bill 271, providing Burgess BioPower the opportunity to work collaboratively with legislators and the New Hampshire Department of Energy to develop a solution that preserves Burgess BioPower as a critical power generator and economic driver benefiting the entire state of New Hampshire,” said Sarah Boone, vice president of public affairs for Burgess BioPower.
Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier said he was happy that the governor signed the bill, saying the extension gives the company time to work through some unique issues that threaten the continued operation of the facility.
“At a time when energy prices are skyrocketing because of New England’s over dependence of natural gas electrical generation, home-grown, wood-based fuel makes sense for ratepayers, landowners and outdoor recreationists,” Grenier said.
Grenier testified before both Senate and House committees that the 75-megawatt facility pays about $3 million to the city annually in payment-in-lieu-of taxes and water and sewer fees and the loss of the revenue would be devastating to Berlin.
Boone said Burgess BioPower supports more than 240 jobs, generating $70 million in annual economic activity and producing 500,000 megawatt hours of clean, reliable, price-stable power each year — enough to power 67,000 New Hampshire homes annually.
The bill received strong support from the timber industry because it is the largest purchaser of low grade wood in the state. The plant purchases 800,000 tons of low grade wood at a cost of about $25 million. By providing a market for low-grade wood, timber groups argue the plant allows landowners to practice proper forest management and keep their lands open.
But others argued the plant is being subsidized by the state’s ratepayers, who have been paying $2-$3 per month on their electric bills to cover the above-market rates paid for its power.
The original power purchase agreement with Eversource allowed Burgess to be paid above-market rates for the electricity generated there until it reached a $100 million cap. When it became clear the biomass plant was going to reach that amount sooner than expected, the Legislature passed a bill in 2018 allowing a three-year suspension of the cap. But the Public Utilities Commission deferred the costs and said about $58 million in accrued costs had to be paid back in one year. SB 271 keeps the cap in place for another year.
