GORHAM — “It’ll be business as usual on Primary Day, Tuesday, Sept. 8, but with masks, gloves and gowns for town personnel,” Town Clerk Carol Porter told Gorham selectmen at their Monday meeting.
Only about 50 absentee ballots have been requested, she told board.
This year, New Hampshire voters who are concerned about the possibility of being exposed to COVID-19 at their polling place can request an absentee ballot. This is also true for the Nov. 3 Presidential General Elections. Those who are disabled or are going to be out of town can, as usual, ask to vote absentee.
Town Hall will be open from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sept. 8. The hours will be posted on the home page of the town website.
Anyone who comes to town hall will be asked to wear a face mask, and the town will have some available for those who forget theirs.
Social distancing will be enforced for those waiting in line, and the voting booths and tables will also be properly distanced.
Town personnel will wear personal protective equipment including plastic face shields. “We’ll look like hazmat workers!” Porter chuckled.
Voters unable to wear a mask will have a separate area in which they can fill out their ballots and then drop them into the ballot box, but only after a people-free space has been cleared around it, Porter said. Separate entrances and exits will be set up to keep the unmasked away from the masked.
Porter made it clear that she anticipates that these plans will allow voting to go forward as the law and principles of democracy require.
Gorham Police Chief Adam Marsh, accompanied by officer Holly Sullivan, appeared before the selectmen.
The chief reported that Sullivan, who joined the department nine months ago, had graduated from the 15-week-long 182nd Police Academy course and he was proud to say that she is now certified to be a full-time, “on-the-road” member of the department. She maintained a 90 average at the academy and ranked 21st out of the 57-member class.
Sullivan started the academy remotely on an iPad set up in a former closet that is now a computer room at town hall, he said.
Eventuallyj living arrangements were worked out in Concord, and she had a good experience at the academy.
The timing of her becoming certified is great, because local schools are set to open the day after Labor Day.
The selectmen voted to delay moving ahead with building an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant restroom at the town information booth on Gorham Common because only one bid was received.
More contractors indicated they would be interested in bidding if the work was delayed until 2021.
The plan is to construct one fully handicap-accessible bathroom with a storage closet at the rear of the booth in the space that is now occupied by two dated and non-compliant bathrooms.
Town Manager Denise Vallee reported that Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Stewart had learned when he started looking into grant funding to buy all-inclusive playground equipment for the Common that it is now considered essential to have an ADA-compliant bathroom nearby.
The handicap-accessible bathrooms at town hall are open 24/7 but that building is not located close to the playground.
Vallee also reported that the new sticker policy at the town transfer station in the Department of Public Works yard is now in effect.
And she was pleased to announce that the energy-saving LED project at Town Hall, Gorham Fire Department and the Public Works has been funded, with $17,500 coming from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and $13,582 from Eversource.
On a project that totals $31,921, the town only has to contribute $839 in “matching” funds.
Melissa Elander of Clean Energy NH brought this project to the town’s attention after a far larger solar panel project was found not to be feasible.
