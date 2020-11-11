By Edith Tucker
The Berlin Sun
GORHAM — Jimmy Willhoite was sworn in as the Gorham Police Department’s new lieutenant by town clerk Carol Porter on Monday evening in the Medallion Opera House with his wife, his son and some out-of-town family members looking on plus the select board, town manager and Police Chief Adam Marsh.
Willhoite and his wife, Karen, moved to Gorham three years ago, following his 2016 retirement as a senior corporal in the Dallas Police Department, where he was a 29-year career employee.
A Texas native who was born in Houston, Willhoite has worked for two summers as a seasonal U.S. Forest Service forest technician on the White Mountain National Forest.
Hired this month at an annual salary of $63,0000, he will be out on the road in uniform as soon as he successfully passes a single state test that’s designed to ensure that he knows the relevant laws and codes.
The Gorham Police Department now has six full-time officers.
The select board voted unanimously to recommend to the state Department of Revenue Administration that its new tax rate be set at $31.62 per $1,000. That figure was reached by shaving a $1 off the rate by tapping the town’s Unassigned Fund Balance.
Approximately 11 percent of the town’s annual expenditures will still remain on hand. DRA recommends that municipalities aim to keep between 10 and 12 percent on hand.
The select board and Fire Chief Phil Cloutier discussed at length the emergency mask ordinance that the chief had proposed be adopted for 90 days in light of "active spread and transmission of COVID-19 within the town" in order to "protect the town’s most vulnerable citizens, and promote an environment in which students are able to attend in-person classes and businesses are able to conduct and sustain their day-to-day operations."
Board members agreed with the wording of the chief’s proposal except did not agree with adopting a fine schedule that the police would enforce.
Police Chief Marsh joined the conversation. Both chiefs agreed that when someone who had no medical reason not to wear a mask consistently refused to do so, it was important to issue tickets that included a fine schedule.
Select board chairman Mike Waddell said that he believed voluntary compliance was already high and that the thrust of the ordinance should be educational in nature. He was impressed with what he saw at Town Hall on Election Day and on a recent trip to Wal-Mart.
Selectman Judy LeBlanc agreed that compliance is already high, and that the board could revisit its decision if she and her colleagues were wrong.
All agreed that mask-wearing is not the norm at private gatherings. The ordinance spells out that minimizing close personal contact with individuals in a public environment, social/physical distancing, covering one’s mouth and nose by wearing a face covering mask, frequent and proper hand washing and staying home when feeling ill are important ways to control the spread of this "devastating illness that may prove fatal for our most vulnerable citizens."
The board voted unanimously to adopt the ordinance, but without the words that it "be enforced by the GPD as detailed."
Cloutier announced some good news. He applied for and received a grant of $10,000 to pay for four sets of turn-out gear. The grantor was TC Energy, formerly TransCanada Corp., which is the parent company of the Portland Natural Gas Transmission System that runs through town.
In other action, the board signed an agreement between Gorham and seven of Coos’ Unincorporated Places, plus the Mt. Washington Auto Road, "to make every reasonable effort" to provide 24-hour emergency, dispatching and fire department response for a total cost of $15,750 in 2021 and for $17,500 each year from 2022 to 2024.
Waddell praised the chief for his work completing this task and extending the agreement’s length.
The selectmen listened closely to town manager Vallee’s presentational of potential changes to town employee benefits, that included comparisons of health insurance plans, initiating dental insurance, and longevity payouts for those retiring.
The planned Public Works Department on-call policy is nearly ready for a formal vote, that likely will take place at the next board meeting.
Waddell recalled that the research done by LeBlanc a year ago revealed that Gorham had fallen behind other comparable communities above the Notches.
This year, both she and Finance Director Kathy Frenette plan to work together to survey the benefit packages that both municipal and private employers provide.
The board sold the 1991 International truck to the sole bidder for $740 dollars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.