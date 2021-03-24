By Edith Tucker
The Berlin Sun
GORHAM — Meag Poirier of Wild Roots Marketing and Branding, who has worked with the town of Gorham to develop and administer the 2021 Branding/Recreation Survey, reported on her findings at Monday evening’s Zoom selectmen’s meeting on March 22.
She deftly shared her computer screen, allowing viewers to easily see her analysis of the results that are expected to inform the town’s branding and wayfinding projects that are on the horizon.
A total of 273 people filled out the questionnaire: 41 percent from Gorham; 16 percent from Berlin; 7 percent from Randolph, 4 percent from Shelburne and 16 percent from Other. Open-ended descriptions of what has made Gorham a recreational draw include: “small town atmosphere, quaint and underrated, makes up our side the Notch, and a trail hub,” she said. There’s a lot of diversity of things to do in a beautiful community, Poirier added.
Frequently mentioned recreational activities include hiking, biking, river sports and motorized sports plus the Presidential Rail-Trail, the Cross-NH Adventure Bike Trail, Randolph Mountain Club trails, Appalachian Trail as well as Power Island and three rivers: Androscoggin, Peabody and Rattle.
“There was a mix of full-time residents, seasonal second-home owners and occasional travelers or visitors represented,” Poirier explained. The survey was circulated via social media and direct email link sent to local recreation groups, businesses and the Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce. Eighty-one percent of respondents were Granite Staters.
There is a distinct seasonality to when people report that they recreate, with the six warmer months of May to October dominating the year. The 1-mile-plus multi-modal trail was also often mentioned.
There were a lot of responses to a question asking people to share their thoughts. There was a noticeable split among some 65 respondents who mentioned ATVs or OHRVs, with 35 sharing negative thoughts, another 23 positive feelings with 7 remaining neutral or eager to work together across the divide. Not surprisingly, these were important topics for at least a fifth of the participants.
Some survey-takers also mentioned their enjoyment of such in-town amenities as the weekly farmers market on Gorham Common, entertainment at the Medallion Opera House, and the Recreation-Dept.-sponsored moose bus tours.
Others suggested offering such enhancements as educational walks that feature topics such as local history or wildlife, or the development of community gardens.
The full report is available on the town website. One of its uses will be to help devise an inventory of all the area’s recreational assets, including in nearby towns and Unincorporated Places, ranging from Pinkham Notch and the Appalachian Mountain Club Joe Dodge Visitor Center to Pine Mountain, the Appalachian Trail and trails maintained by the Shelburne Trail Club.
Poirier, who grew up in Gorham and returned to her hometown last July with her husband Ben, also presented 3 very attractive possible logos, all of which emphasize the town’s “layered-looking” mountains, river, beauty and trees. The survey and logo possibilities are part of a long-range effort to raise Gorham’s reputation as an outdoor recreation hub.
In other action, the selectmen held their annual election of officers and voted to retain Mike Waddell as board chairman and ex officio Planning Board member, Judy LeBlanc as vice chairman and Adam White as Planning Board alternate. LeBlanc noted that she had missed the give and take of serving on the Budget Committee this winter and volunteered to fill that important spot in the coming year. White served this year.
