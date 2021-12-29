GORHAM — Two of the three selectmen listened to budget and capital reserve requests at a Monday, Dec. 27, meeting. Chairman Mike Waddell and Selectman Adam White were on hand, but Selectman Judy LeBlanc was ill and missed the meeting.
Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Stewart presented well-organized answers in response to questions posed at his Dec. 13 presentation when he proposed creating a full-time position from one now held part-time (29 hours a week) by Katie Kenison, who works on senior and adult programing.
Board members suggested that Stewart return with greater specificity on what programs could be added if a full-time-with-health-insurance benefits position were created in 2022, starting in mid-March. In 2023, the position would be 52 weeks.
Stewart made it clear he could not promise that increased revenues from new programming would cover increased costs. His written material proposed tripling special trips and offering new classes and youth activities, as well as possible special events: Super Bowl square, family fun nights, school vacation trips, Kentucky Derby event, yard sale, Drive-in the ‘50s car show, flag football and First Night on New Year’s Eve, including fireworks.
White said he recognizes that he’s the “hard-sell” board member but that he must ask: “Do we really need more programs?” He praised the job Stewart has done but said he’s concerned about creating another full-time position.
Stewart pointed out there are two existing town activities that Parks and Recreation could manage if it had a full-time employee: the traditional Fourth of July celebration on the Gorham Common and entertainment programming and ticket sales at the Medallion Opera House.
“This is something that we must discuss when we’re all here,” Waddell said. He also said the status of the volunteer Fourth of July committee remains unclear and asked Stewart to check with Corrigan family members and other volunteers.
Stewart told selectmen and Town Manager Denise Vallee, who manages the Opera House, that he “doesn’t want to step on anyone’s toes.”
Finance Director Kathy Frenette reported there are two tasks that were high on the board’s priority list that cannot be completed during regular working hours, even if both she and Fiscal Assistant Bronson Paradis work on them.
One is to update town codes, and the other is to digitize important documents stored in the town vault, where space is at a premium. Both could potentially be done by hiring a part-time employee, or under contract by an outside firm, or possibly by paying a town employee overtime wages.
White repeated his concerns about adding more employees to the town’s payroll. Frenette stated both she and Vallee regularly work extra hours on weekends and at night to fulfill their duties.
“This is a discussion that must take place when all board members are present,” the chairman said.
Frenette then discussed what appears to be a recently understood need of Public Works Director Austin “Buddy” Holmes for a new town garage building in the DPW yard. Twenty percent of the existing building was flattened earlier this month in a high-wind storm, fortunately without injuring anyone.
What remains is in poor condition, apparently partially due to being very poorly constructed years ago. The garage houses large equipment, attachments and spare parts, plus an actively used workshop and an area for the police department to keep evidence and maintain its chain of custody plus any impounded vehicles.
To date, only a single meeting has been held to discuss possible next steps and a very preliminary sketch drawn up for a new building, estimated to cost $400,000 to $450,000 to build.
Both Cindy Cole, the town’s new full-time tax collector, and Ann Marie Demers, who was appointed to the now-part-time position of town clerk, presented their budgets.
The total dollars are essentially the same as when the town had a full-time town clerk-tax collector, but the monies are no longer divided 50-50. They are allocated to reflect that one position is full-time and the other part-time, Waddell emphasized. This new arrangement conforms to state law, which the prior one did not, unbeknownst to the select board, he noted.
Demers, who was appointed by the selectmen, plans to run for election in March. This year, she noted, there will be Town Meeting and two other election days.
Cole will also handle any tax liens, Waddell pointed out. The town has more experience in this area than it did a few years ago, but the board aims to follow state law and to develop consistency in how it approaches these matters. Cole will work closely with the town attorney, he said.
Their office will be open 5 days a week in 2022.
Turning to the town budget as a whole, the board agreed to take the middle road in setting yearly salary increases, including cost-of-living. Given a choice of four percent, 4.5 percent or five percent, both White and Waddell agreed on 4.5. Even though she was not officially part of the meeting, LeBlanc telephoned in to say she agreed.
The select board will hold its first meeting with the Budget Committee on Thursday, Jan. 6.
Its next regular meeting is on Monday, Jan. 10. A tentative agreement on, in essence, a twice-a-year noise waiver that it reached earlier that evening with Yokohama Restaurant co-owner Lynn Trembley, daughter of its founders, is already on the agenda.
The board’s Jan. 24 meeting will begin with a public hearing on the short-term-rental regulations that it approved as a draft, pending the hearing. Copies are available at the assessing office and on the town website.
In other action, the board approved a request made by Steve Malespini for the Presidential Range Riders snowmobile club to hold a 50th anniversary radar run at the airport, which the town’s Water and Sewer Commission has approved.
The selectmen turned down the request of Wayne Micucci to park on the street in the Cascades section of town but agreed to continue to seek a solution. The White Mountain Paper Co. has asked those living nearby to respect its private property rights by not parking on its land.
