Gorham Players presented their annual spring show. From left are Director Hilary Valliere, Caelen Wade, Elania Frisk, Aiden Corrigan, Michael O’Malley, Nicole Conrad, Amelia Reid, Kasie Conrad, Bella Leveille, Sammy O’Malley and Myla Frisk. (PAUL ROBITAILLE PHOTO)
Myla frisk as character Steve Mitchell with Michael O’Malley as Mathique in a scene from “Dangerous Assignment” from the Gorham Players play “Nostalgia Radio.” (PAUL ROBITAILLE PHOTO)
Myla Frank as Steve Mitchell being threatened by Amelia Reid in the Gorham Players play “Nostalgia Radio." (PAUL ROBITAILLE PHOTO)
GORHAM — The Gorham Players presented their annual spring show at the Medallion Opera House Theater in Gorham last Thursday through Saturday.
The play, titled “Nostalgia Radio,” consisted of three scripts from original radio shows now available online for performances.
The first was “Dangerous Assignments Sunken Ships” the second the old Abbot and Costello routine “Who’s on First” and the third the thriller “The Hitchhiker.”
Hilary Valliere the director is a para-professional at Gorham High School said, “I am passionate about live theater, and it is fun to work with students who are as passionate about it as I am.”
The cast members are made up of both Gorham middle and high schoolers, nearly all have had prior experience in other Gorham Players productions. Caelen Wade, an 11th grader, has been performing for six years. Junior Bella Leveille is retuning for her second show. Sam (Trenidy) O’Malley is in the 10th grade, and this is his third year. Nicole Conrad is in the ninth grade with four years’ experience. Freshman Michael O’Malley is performing for his third year. Eighth grader Myla Frisk has been performing since she was in the sixth grade. Amelia Reid is in the sixth grade and this is her first year performing. Sixth grader Elaine is performing for the second time. Back stage crew consists of lights and sound crew member Aiden Corrigan and stage crew Emma Lapierre and Kasey Conrad.
Director Hilary Valliere said, “We will be preparing for our fall production as soon as school begins in September.”
