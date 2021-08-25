GORHAM — After holding a public hearing, the planning board voted unanimously Aug. 19 to approve changes to the town’s site plan review regulations.
Over the last several months, the board worked diligently to find a balance between developing processes that would provide applicants with clear, transparent direction while still retaining some flexibility and discretion for its own work.
The newly revised 10-page document describes activities that are exempt from being considered to be development, change or expansion of use that would require site plan review. Bike racks, benches, satellite dishes, some farm stands or elements of renewable energy systems for on-site use are listed as exempt items.
Most significantly, the already-in-effect document outlines those commercial development activities, including those associated with nonresidential uses or multifamily dwellings, under which applicants may now use a minor site plan review process rather than a full one.
These include such projects as constructing or adding outdoor decks or patios of up to 600 square feet or adding an accessory structure of less than 250 square feet. The regulations specify what information must be submitted when a minor site plan review is sought.
The revised document makes clear, however, that the planning board has responsibility for making the final decision as to the necessity of site plan review and whether or not the new minor site plan review process would be adequate. If there’s any doubt, then the applicant should ask the board for a determination. This likely will reduce the perceived discretion of the town’s Code Enforcement Officer and increase board accountability.
The regulations state exactly which features must be included on plats submitted for site plan review, including natural features such as flood hazard areas, streams, shore lands, ponds and wetlands, as defined by the town or by state or federal laws or regulations.
The terms used in the new regulations have been updated, such as LIDAR (not USGS data) and stormwater management facilities, and reference to an adequate plan for snow removal and storage, as well as when a state-licensed professional must be engaged.
Next on the agenda, John Lozier came before the board for a consultation about off the Berlin-Gorham Road (Route 16) in which he’s had a 20-year-plus interest.
CEO John Scarinza reported that he had recently driven up the proposed subdivision’s road system on an inspection tour in his high-clearance pickup truck which bottomed out on a big rock. The steep road system built using on-site materials is not designed to meet the state Department of Environmental Services and does not meet town standards, even for a private road, he said.
Select board ex officio member Mike Waddell and planning board chairman Paul Robitaille recalled some of this subdivision’s history, including a lawsuit that Lozier had brought against the town which he lost before the state Supreme Court.
Twice before the town had accommodated residences that were already built by declaring that the roads leading to them were merely driveways.
“There’ll be no third time,” Waddell said. He urged Lozier to follow the town’s site plan review process by hiring a state-certified road engineer to plan a road system that meets Gorham’s specifications.
Robitaille also asked to see a properly signed agreement with the owners of the St. Lawrence & Atlantic Railroad that grants the public legal access to cross its tracks. Otherwise, the town could be found liable for accidents.
Lozier was also reminded not only that all permits expire after two years, but also that today’s laws, rules and regulations must be followed and not those in effect when a project is envisioned. Building permits can only be issued for locations that have frontage on town-approved roads.
Lozier implied that he was being discriminated against. “You can’t take citizens’ rights away,” he said.
Waddell assured John and Brenda Hanley, part-time Massachusetts residents who now own one of the 2 existing Lozier-developed houses, that the town would very much like to see the proposed subdivision come into compliance with all town and state regulations so that it could be fully developed.
The Board scheduled a requested lot-line adjustment between Lozier and Hanley on Thursday, Sept. 16.
Scarinza reported on his recent CEO inspections.
The Colonial Comfort Inn at 370 Main St., now in the process of being renamed Five Corners, has room numbers 1 to 8 in use, with only some relatively minor issues to be addressed, he said. Cabins 9 to 14 are padlocked and not in use, pending some significant electrical and construction issues being addressed. The first floor of the main building is owner-occupied; the second floor, already “demo-ed”; and the third floor houses an illegal apartment with furniture blocking its windows and no second exit, Scarinza said.
He’s working with the owner to bring the property into compliance, but no yet viable plan of action for floors two and three has yet been developed.
Vashaw’s Variety at 302 Main St., that’s recently changed hands and installed new coolers, must update its state licenses since it will add milk and eggs for sale.
Sam’s Market at the intersection of Routes 2 and 16 North is in installing plumbing upgrades.
An investor is looking at buying the yellow apartment building at 1 Exchange St., potentially enlarging each unit and reducing their total number.
A few minor electrical upgrades need to be made at the hairstyling salon within Walmart.
Scarinza said he’s advised the property owner of the former Pat’s Automotive on the Berlin-Gorham Road that he should come before the board to discuss switching the lot’s main business to selling landscaping products.
LuLu’s at 297 Main St. apparently sells lobsters occasionally, and the CEO said he is looking into what licenses if any, the proprietor must secure before legally doing so.
The board also discussed how best to ensure that townspeople will become aware that town meeting voters on March 9 approved an amendment that reduced “some opportunities for short-term rental of single- and two-family dwellings.”
