Gorham paving project nearly complete

GORHAM — Jim Stranger, former resident of Berlin, and Bernie Grody of LD Safety of Barre, Vt., painted crosswalks hoping to finish the repaving project in Gorham on Tuesday.
Stranger said the product they are using is a thermo dynamic plastic that has to be heated to 400 degrees before being laid down on the pavement.
“It should last much longer than the paint.” Stranger said. “It will depend on how the snowplows hit it. The plastic sticks up above the surface about a 16th of an inch. If they use a blade that has a rolled edge it will last but if they use a sharp blade, it will deteriorate faster. The painted lines in the sidewalks set up in three minutes, reducing the time needed to stop or slow down traffic.”
Once the crosswalks are painted, the project is complete and then line maintenance will revert to the town of Gorham Public Works Department.
Town Manager Denise Vallee said she is pleased with the outcome of the project.
“It really looks good, and paving at night helped reduce interference with traffic flow,” she said.
An end of project meeting between the town of Gorham, Pike Paving and the New Hampshire Department of Transportation is scheduled for today.
