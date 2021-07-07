GORHAM — Pike Industries has almost completed a 2-mile paving project from the intersection of Routes 2 and 16 at the north end of town, past the comparable intersection at the other end of town, to end near the Shelburne town line.
In the world of highways and transportation, that’s known as 4 lane-miles, based on the number of lanes multiplied by the number of miles.
Pike was the successful bidder for the three-section state resurfacing project No. 42778 that went before Gov. Chris Sununu and the Executive Council for approval. It totaled over $1 million — of $1,068,630.85 — with the bulk of the work done in Gorham and another 1.6 miles of paving in Cambridge and Errol with far fewer extra amenities.
“The Gorham section accounted for some $800,000 of the total contract,” Pike project manager Jody Pelletier estimated.
Pike removed 4,491 square yards of millings from cold planing and installed 3,700 tons of hot-mix asphalt pavement.
“We adjusted 83 catch basins, 33 manholes, and 48 water shut-offs in the Gorham section,” reported Larry Major, Pike’s government relations manager. ”We also installed 55 Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant concrete sidewalk tip downs to aid those with vision difficulties, wheelchairs and other mobility devices.”
“Roadwork began in the third week of May when the tip downs started to be installed, and, if the weather cooperates, we could finish the line striping and thermoplastic markings, including crosswalks, within the next week," Pelletier said. “That would be 63 days, equating to 45 work days.”
