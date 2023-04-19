LANCASTER— A Gorham man was sentenced last week to serve 20 to 40 years in prison for his conviction on 34 child pornography charges but can reduce the minimum sentence to 15 years if he successfully completes a sexual offender and other recommended treatment programs.
Jason Morneau, 40, of Gorham was convicted by a Coos County Superior Court jury on 30 counts of possession of child sexual abuse images and four counts of sale or transferring of a child sexual abuse images following a three day trial in February.
At the April 13 sentencing, Coos County Superior Court Justice Peter Bornstein sentenced Morneau to serve 10 to 20 years in prison on one count of selling or transferring a child sexual image. On two of the possession counts, the judge sentenced Morneau to serve five to ten years. Bornstein ruled Morneau could apply to have the second possession sentence suspended upon successful completion of the sexual offender program as well as all recommended substance abuse and mental health treatment, reducing his incarceration to 15 to 30 years.
Morneau also received one suspended sentence of 10 to 20 years, subject to good behavior for 20 years and 30 suspended concurrent sentences of 7.5 to 15 years, subject to good behavior for 10 years.
In sentencing Morneau, Bornstein largely followed the sentencing memorandum submitted by Coos County Assistant County Attorney Scott Whitaker.
Whitaker said the jail sentences were warranted “given the vile, atrocious, and reprehensible nature of the conduct. The defendant’s conduct not only included the consumption of images created through the exploitation of juveniles, but had the defendant perpetuating these images by texting them to other people.”
The prosecutor wrote that not only were the children victimized at the time the photos were taken but were perpetually revictimized every time the photo is viewed and passed along to another person. Whitaker said it is impossible to scour the Internet of the images and argued they will continue to exist even in the hidden data within electronic devices.
Whitaker said Morneau’s total exposure for all 34 charges was 265 to 530 years in prison and
revealed his recommended sentence called for less time than recommended by the Department of Justice’s pre-sentencing investigation. But he said his recommended sentence is in line with what the state has imposed in similar cases.
Furthermore, he said Morneau will be on parole for at least ten years after his release from prison, will be required to register as a sexual offender, and will have limitations on his Internet use and access to juveniles.
Whitaker reported that the case began in February 2020, after Berlin police received information about child abuse images sent by Morneau from his cell phone. Berlin police executed a search warrant and seized his cell phone and had it forensically reviewed by a digital forensic expert at the Grafton County Sheriff’s Department Computer Forensic Lab. The report said there were 8-12 browser tabs to websites known for propagating child sexual abuse images. Also found were approximately 120 child sexual abuse photos stored on the phone in cached images. The memo said the cached images mostly contained images of prepubescent juveniles engaged in various forms of sexually explicit acts and posing in a sexually explicit manner.
The sentencing memorandum shows Morneau has a criminal record that includes convictions for arson, burglary, and criminal mischief back in 2001. His more recent bush with the law prior to his arrest on the child pornography charges had been a 2014 conviction for driving under the influence.
A companion case, against former Berlin Assessing Coordinator Brian Chevarie, was continued pending resolution of the Morneau trial. A final pretrial conference in that case has been scheduled for June 9. Chevarie faces 12 counts of sale of child sexual abuse images.
