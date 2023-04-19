LANCASTER— A Gorham man was sentenced last week to serve 20 to 40 years in prison for his conviction on 34 child pornography charges but can reduce the minimum sentence to 15 years if he successfully completes a sexual offender and other recommended treatment programs.

Jason Morneau, 40, of Gorham was convicted by a Coos County Superior Court jury on 30 counts of possession of child sexual abuse images and four counts of sale or transferring of a child sexual abuse images following a three day trial in February.

