GORHAM — The Gorham Fire Department has been awarded $134,619 in federal funding to enhance the safety of firefighters and the public. The grant was announced Tuesday by the state’s Congressional delegation.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency grant can be used for training, equipment acquisition, personal protective equipment, wellness and fitness activities and modifications of fire/emergency medical services stations.
“This is a fantastic opportunity for us to get our safety equipment up to date,” said Gorham Fire and EMS Chief Phil Cloutier.
U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) and Reps. Annie Kuster (D-N.H.), and Chris Pappas (D-N.H.) announced five fire departments in the state had been awarded a total of $792,391. The other departments are Londonderry, Allenstown, Goffstown, and Lincoln.
Last week, the delegation announced the Berlin fire department had received a $167,952 FEMA grant.
“First responders put their lives on the line each day to protect our communities. Ensuring they have the equipment and support they need to stay safe as they do their jobs is a top priority for me,” said Shaheen, who sent a letter of support for the Gorham’s grant application and helped secure the grant as a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security.
“Fire fighters in New Hampshire have not missed a beat protecting their communities during this unprecedented pandemic, and we must provide them with the resources and tools that they need to continue this vital work,” Hassan said.
“This funding will help support these essential workers and ensure they have the tools and resources they need to do their jobs effectively,” said Kuster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.