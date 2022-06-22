GORHAM — Gorham Rec Director Jeff Stewart says the weekly farmers market hosted by the department on Gorham Common has been growing in recent years and suggested that is due to the pandemic.
“We are hosting 33 vendors from Vermont New Hampshire and Maine. Some come from as far away as Fryeburg and west of Lancaster,” said Stewart last Thursday as the farmers market held its second day of this season. “Attendance seemed to increase during the pandemic and seems to be increasing so far this year.”
The farmer’s market began June 9 and is held rain or shine on the Gorham Common at 69 Main Street, Gorham, from 3-6 p.m. every Thursday through the first week in October.
Fresh vegetables, fruits and meat are available as well as baked goods, cooked meals and locally produced maple syrup, honey, and crafts — even local novels being sold by their authors.
The market offers a credit/debit card system where shoppers without cash can receive wooden tokens that can be used as cash with vendors. The market also offers the Granite State Market Match program where SNAP recipients can double their dollars.
“We have live music also on the second and fourth Thursdays,” Stewart said.
Farmers and craftspeople who want to offer products for sale can contact Gorham Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Stewart at (603) 466-2101 or jstewart@gorhamnh.org. For more information, go to gorhamnh.org.
