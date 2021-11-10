Gorham extends mask mandate to Nov. 22

GORHAM — In light of the high number of COVID-19 cases in Coos County, the Gorham Board of Selectmen on Monday voted unanimously to extend the town’s emergency mask mandate ordinance for another two weeks until Monday, Nov. 22.
Chairman Mike Waddell and selectmen Judy LeBlanc and Adam White had voted to impose a two-week mask-up order at its Oct. 25 meeting, after both CEO Ken Gordon of Coos County Family Health Services and CEO/president Mike Peterson of Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin made in-person visits to the board’s Oct. 25 meeting. Both CEOs wore masks as did everyone else in the town hall meeting room.
Gordon and Peterson both were also on hand at Monday’s Nov. 8 meeting, but this time via Zoom. Both were in front of their own computers; neither wore masks.
Both reported that the mask mandates adopted two weeks ago by both Gorham and Berlin — even if not consistently followed by all residents — had made a difference in reducing the number of new active COVID-19 cases. There are only one third as many new cases in the Androscoggin Valley as there were two weeks ago.
Nonetheless, The New York Times’ most recent map shows Coos County as having the 10th-highest number of new cases in the nation’s 3,224 counties in the past seven days.
Gordon emphasized the positives: vaccine booster clinics are underway, and some children are now getting lower-dose vaccines. “It will take time,” Gordon said.
“Those who’ve just received their first vax shots will get their second in early December. It takes two weeks for the vaccine to be fully effective,” he said.
Peterson presented a very sobering picture of what it’s been like at Androscoggin Valley Hospital. During the week of Oct. 31, the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients rose from eight to a high of 13; that’s half of AVH’s inpatients, and its ICU was full. “We’re down today to four patients,” the CEO said.
“Unfortunately, we’ve had as many patients expire during the last four weeks as in the entire previous year combined,” Peterson said. “Most of these are COVID-related, and most unvaccinated; that’s just the reality of the nature of this pandemic.”
Peterson credited the Gorham and Berlin schools for asking students and staff to wear masks; it’s made a big difference in a declining number of students with COVID. Right now, he said, there are several cases due to community transmission taking place at Halloween parties.
Berlin-Gorham is no longer the county’s epicenter, however; virus cases have now spiked in other towns in the county, he said. Peterson also reported a new and disturbing local trend: people who have tested positive for the virus but do not self-quarantine or self-isolate. They decide they need to work or to shop for groceries, and they pay no attention to the Centers for Disease Control guidelines and co-mingle in the community, spreading the disease.
“Changing the behavior of 10, 20 to 30 percent of the people makes a difference,” Peterson said. “I don’t think we’re out of the woods yet but I think we can see the edge of the clearing.”
The board agreed that it would let the emergency ordinance lapse and not put it on the agenda on Nov. 22, unless its members learned that the situation changed.
Earlier in the meeting, the new full-time town clerk, Cindy Cole, and part-time tax collector, Ann Marie Demers, were welcomed to the selectmen’s table and introduced to the townspeople who watch the livestreamed meetings, available online. They agreed that their instructor, longtime former town clerk Grace LaPierre, is getting them both up to speed. The office, now open Mondays to Thursday will return to Monday to Friday after New Year’s Day.
