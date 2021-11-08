GORHAM — Fifth-grade students at Edward Fenn Elementary School in Gorham recently got the opportunity to learn civics in a creative way by dusting off their stump speeches and hitting the campaign trail for the honor of serving as New Hampshire’s "Kid Governor."
Ed Fenn fifth grade teacher Brenda Lamarque said the school joined the program last year, but only participated in the voting portion. This year, several students put their names up to be selected as the Granite State’s kid governor, she said.
According to Lamarque, the program is only open to fifth-grade students and is led by the New Hampshire Institute for Civics Education and the New Hampshire Institute of Politics.
According to the N.H. Kid Governor website (nh.kidgovernor.org) the program was created by the Connecticut Democracy Center and is a groundbreaking approach to civics education that immerses students in learning about state government, elections, voting and civic participation through a real-life election for their state’s kid governor.
In the program, fifth graders research community issues they care about, create three-point platforms to address those issues and make campaign videos, according to the website.
Schools run primaries to select nominees and each school’s winner advances to the statewide election. In November, fifth graders evaluate the online campaign videos of the final seven candidates and cast their votes for the student and platform they support. The student who gets the most votes serves a one-year term of leadership and advocacy, working to fulfill their campaign platform and mobilize students to take action and make a difference on the winning campaign issue.
Lamarque said seven students at Edward Fenn originally submitted their names to run with six participating in the final local election. The name of the winning Edward Fenn kid governor, Joseph March, was submitted as one of 17 students statewide running for N.H. kid governor.
March's platform was increasing movement and exercise for kid’s health.
Lamarque said the program doesn’t just allow students to vote for kid governor, it also teaches them about each of the branches of government and politics in general.
She said one of the goals is to teach students what it takes to be an educated voter based on policy platforms outlined by the students.
Unlike voting for someone based upon popularity or a friends' circle, Lamarque said her students voted based on platforms presented by students.
“It is such a great program,” Lamarque said. “We live in a state with such a rich political history. We are so lucky to have a program like this.”
Lamarque said her students have been working on the lesson since the last week of September.
The program includes a field trip to Concord to see how state government works firsthand.
“It is a great way to teach kids about civics in a hands-on way,” Lamarque said. “It is better than reading a book or watching a movie. It gets them involved in the process.”
Lamarque said her students all enjoyed participating in the program.
The other Gorham students who ran for kid governor were: Emily Goulet, whose platform included ways to help abused and neglected children in N.H.; Ian Laflamme, whose platform was on ways to stop discrimination; Jonathan Lyle, who tackled help to feed needy families; Kori Riendeau, whose platform involved stopping vandalism; and Zayden Lutz, who used the platform to bring awareness to eating disorders.
March, who was elected as Edward Fenn kid governor has already been working hard on his three-point plan, Lamarque said.
“He has gotten recess carts out so kids have more recess choices,” Lamarque said in an email. “He is working on organizing a walking school bus. He would like to organize a fun run to raise money for new equipment.”
While March was named by the school to be part of the statewide kid governor program, he did not make the final seven, who will be voted on until today, with the winner getting the honor of being N.H. kid governor for 2022.
