GORHAM — The United Church of Christ Congregational has decided to continue its God’s Giving Garden program, this time with a Valentine’s Day-related theme.
According to Martha Sappington, the God’s Giving Garden at the church in Gorham has been so successful the social outreach committee has decided to continue it. God’s Giving Garden is made up of bags hanging from garden hooks in front of the church holding bags of blankets, mittens, hats and scarves — free for the taking.
Sappington said of the outreach program, “I had to fill the blanket bag five times and we have gone through our scarves more than once.”
Sappington said: “We want to include something special for Valentine’s Day so that people will know they are loved. We are going to include mugs with a towel and homemade dish scrubbers, powdered hot drinks like tea and coffee and some small meals like soup, nuts, oatmeal and tuna packets.
"The packets will also contain an invitation to join Sunday services at 10 a.m. We will do something special for Lent too," she said.
"We also have a cookie sale going on next Saturday, Feb. 12, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Remember, if you have two coats, then give one to someone who has none,” Sappington said.
The new packets, along with the mittens, hats etc., remain for the taking in front of the Gorham Congregational Church located at 143 Main St. through the month of February.
