By Edith Tucker
The Berlin Sun
GORHAM — The selectmen voted unanimously, 3-0, at their Monday night meeting, June 8, to adopt a formal Transfer Station Permit Policy and to approve the process by which property owners and residents can obtain stickers, valid for 3 years. The board had discussed these issues a number of times at public meetings and had previously reached consensus on all major aspects of the new permit system, designed so ineligible persons will no longer be able to “get away with” disposing their trash at the town’s transfer station.
“Effective July 1, 2020, Gorham property owners and residents will be required to obtain a Transfer Station Permit,” the new policy reads. “The sticker application form will be available both at the Town Clerk’s office at Town Hall and on the Town website at www/gorhamnh.org., (located under the Highway Department/Transfer Station Tab/Sticker Permit, whose menu is on the left side).”
The Town Clerk will issue up to 2 permits per property to those who can show they are qualified by filling out the application form plus remitting the $5 fee. These stickers will be valid for 3 years from July 1. The sticker should be placed on the passenger-side, lower corner of the residents’/business-owners’ vehicle.
Stickers can also be applied for by mail by filling out the form and sending it along with a check made out to the Town of Gorham plus a self-addressed, stamped envelope to Town Clerk, 20 Park St., Gorham, NH 03581.
The policy will go into effect on July 1, but the board immediately granted a 2-month-long start-up “grace period” in which stickers do not have to be in place until Sept. 1, 2020. (Labor Day is on Sept. 7 this year.)
Residents and business owners who have large loads of solid waste/building debris will now be required to obtain a permit from the Public Works Office to take these materials directly to the Androscoggin Valley Regional Refuse Disposal District in Berlin.
Contractors who own or rent property in the town may apply for a transfer station permit, allowing them to drop off small amounts of solid waste/building debris directly at AVRRDD.
Contractors who are from out-of-town and do not own or rent property in town will be required to take the solid waste/building debris directly to AVRRDD.
The Gorham Transfer Station will accept cardboard, magazines, brush, leaves, metal, air conditioners, dehumidifiers, refrigerators and freezers from all permit holders
The board started a new study. In an effort to achieve equity and fairness, the board began what will likely be the time-consuming process of finding out what commercial businesses, schools and nonprofits, and trailer parks receive these services: garbage collection, recycling collection and cardboard collection and how much time these pick-ups ordinarily take. Data is apparently being collected, in order to create an up-to-date spreadsheet of costs.
In other action, the board voted, 3-0, to ask the U.S. Forest Service for a one-year extension to meet the usual 120-day requirement to create a community forest management plan.
The selectmen decided to wait until its next board meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 15, before addressing the abatement recommendations that are on record as having been made by contract assessor Richard Dorsett of KRT Appraisal.
Town manager Denise Vallee reported that she is continuing to spend considerable time assisting local businesses to find what public dollars they might qualify for to mitigate the losses they have suffered due to COVID-19.
