Sydnie Quimby is seen horseback riding. (COURTESY PHOTO)

GILFORD – A 15-year-old Gilford girl suffered a head injury and died as a result of a skiing accident at the Gunstock recreation area.

Sydnie Quimby was a freshman at Gilford High School who suffered a head injury while skiing on a moderately difficult trail.

