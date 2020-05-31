DALTON — Cathleen Fountain announced she will not run for the N.H. Senate District 1 seat due to recently diagnosed medical issues.
She had announced her plan to run for the Democratic nomination earlier this month.
“After discussions with family, close friends, and associates, I have concluded that it would not be fair to local constituents to have a candidate run who might not be able to fully engage in the process, even on a temporary basis. The people of Senate District 1 deserve a candidate who is fully engaged, ready to be their voice in the Senate, and representing them every day," Fountain said.
She said she will actively support the eventual Democratic nominee for the senate seat.
N.H. Rep. Susan Ford of Easton has also announced she will run for the the Democratic nomination for the position. Incumbent Senator David Starr (R-Franconia) is expected to seek re-election. The filing period for station elections runs from June 1-12.
Thanking her supporters, Fountain asked North Country residents to continue to share their thoughts, concerns and suggestions.
“Although the COVID-19 crisis makes communication difficult in some ways, our part of NH is not simply characterized by problems. We are a resilient community. I know that you, your families, friends, and neighbors will do what is needed. This is what we do in the North Country."
Fountain plans to maintain the current North Country Forum on her website at (https://www.cathleenfountain.org/). Individuals can also communicate with her via email (fountainfornh@gmail.com) or phone at (603) 998-8358.
