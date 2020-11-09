BERLIN — Former Berlin Police Officer Phillip Pelletier has been charged with five Class A misdemeanor charges of invasion of privacy, alleging he used his cell phone to take videos and pictures of a patient at Androscoggin Valley Hospital.
Pelletier, 31 of Berlin was working an overtime shift supervising the man, who was being held at the hospital pending an involuntary emergency admission to the New Hampshire State Hospital.
The alleged incidents took place between Jan. 22, 2019, and Feb. 4, 2019.
The charges were filed in Coos County Superior Court by the N.H. Attorney-General’s office.
Each misdemeanor charge carries a maximum penalty of 12 months in the house of corrections and a $2,000 fine.
Berlin Police Chief Peter Morency said he ordered an internal investigation when he heard about the incident.
As a result of the internal investigation, Pelletier’s police officer certification was revoked by N.H. Police Standards and Training Council on Jan. 28 and he was forced to resign from the Berlin Police Department.
Morency said he also asked Grafton Sheriff’s Department to undertake a criminal investigation, believing one should be undertaken by an independent police agency outside Coos County.
The sheriff’s department did the initial investigation and then further investigation was provided by N.H. Attorney-General’s Criminal Bureau investigator Allison Vachon. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant N.H. Attorneys General Heather A. Cherniske and Attorney Joshua L. Speicher of the Criminal Bureau.
Morency said the department moved quickly to protect public interest and safety and to maintain confidence in the law enforcement system.
“This was an isolated incident,” he said.
Because of a lack of in-patient psychiatric facilities in New Hampshire, many people on Involuntary Emergency Admission petitions can end up in hospitals for weeks waiting for a bed.
The petitions certify that the person suffers from a mental illness that makes them a danger to themselves or others. While the patient in held waiting for a bed at a psychiatric hospital, security is provided to protect all patients.
A lawsuit in federal court charges the state is failing to provide due process to IEA patients.
Pelletier is scheduled to be arraigned on Dec. 14 at Coos Superior Court.
